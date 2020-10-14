Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/14 11:34:21 am
556.825 USD   +0.49%
11:23a'HILLBILLY ELEGY' TRAILER : Glenn Close, Amy Adams clash in Ron Howard's family drama
AQ
11:18aNetflix On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
09:18aNETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Netflix On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

10/14/2020 | 11:18am EDT

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is currently at $563.81, up $9.72 or 1.75%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to May 23, 2002)

-- Would be the first record close since Sept. 1, 2020

-- Earlier Wednesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry upped his price target on Netflix stock to $670 from $600. The new target is higher than all those listed on FactSet. Terry expects Netflix to deliver better-than-expected third-quarter results when it reports earnings Tuesday, MarketWatch reported

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 6.02% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 1, 2020, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Oct. 1, 2020, when it rose 9.24%

-- Up 12.76% month-to-date

-- Up 74.25% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2015, when it rose 134.38%

-- Up 96.94% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 16, 2019), when it closed at $286.28

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 111.41% from its 52-week closing low of $266.69 on Oct. 22, 2019

-- Traded as high as $572.49; highest intraday level since July 13, 2020, when it hit $575.37

-- Up 3.32% at today's intraday high

-- Sixth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:51:04 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1118ET


