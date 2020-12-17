Log in
Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
03:15pNETFLIX : Options ‘The Cipher' For Jennifer Lopez
01:34p'THE GRAY MAN' : Netflix adds four to Ryan Gosling action-thriller
08:06aNETFLIX : Zimbabwe's Masiyiwa Appointed to Netflix Board
Netflix : Options ‘The Cipher' For Jennifer Lopez

12/17/2020 | 03:15pm EST
Entertainment

17 December 2020
Global

  • Netflix has optioned Isabella Maldonado's The Cipher to adapt into a feature film starring Jennifer Lopez

  • Cast: Jennifer Lopez

  • Producer: Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Benny Medina

  • Executive Producers: Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Isabella Maldonado, Catherine Hagedorn

  • Associate Producer: Courtney Baxter

  • Synopsis: FBI agent Nina Guerrero finds herself drawn into a serial killer's case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online corresponding to recent murders in order to lure her into a cat and mouse chase.

About the Author:

Award-winning author Isabella Maldonado wore a gun and badge in real life before writing crime fiction. A graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico and the first Latina in her department to attain the rank of captain, she commanded the Special Investigations and Forensics Division before retiring after twenty-two years on the force. For more information, visit www.isabellamaldonado.com.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 20:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
