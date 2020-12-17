Netflix : Options ‘The Cipher' For Jennifer Lopez

Entertainment
Netflix has optioned Isabella Maldonado's The Cipher to adapt into a feature film starring Jennifer Lopez
Cast: Jennifer Lopez
Producer: Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Benny Medina
Executive Producers: Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Isabella Maldonado, Catherine Hagedorn
Associate Producer: Courtney Baxter
Synopsis: FBI agent Nina Guerrero finds herself drawn into a serial killer's case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online corresponding to recent murders in order to lure her into a cat and mouse chase.
JENNIFER LOPEZ image for download // Photo credit: Nedim Vrabac
BOOK IMAGE for download
About the Author:
Award-winning author Isabella Maldonado wore a gun and badge in real life before writing crime fiction. A graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico and the first Latina in her department to attain the rank of captain, she commanded the Special Investigations and Forensics Division before retiring after twenty-two years on the force. For more information, visit www.isabellamaldonado.com.
