Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Paris Hilton Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her New Series ‘Cooking With Paris'→

07/29/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Netflix Staff

Entertainment

29 July 2021
GlobalUnited States

'That's hot' takes on a whole new meaning when Paris Hilton enters the kitchen on Aug. 4 for her new Netflix series Cooking With Paris. Based on her YouTube video of the same name, the six-episode first season sees Hilton tackle everything from vegan McDonald's fries to cannoli alongside special guests like Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Saweetie and more. Ahead of the show's Aug. 4 debut, we talked with the famed socialite about the show's origins, her love of cooking, and what she wants to produce next.

Where did you get your love of cooking?

My earliest memories as a little girl were sitting in the kitchen with my mom during the holidays and cooking with her. I've always loved food and as a naturally creative person, I found my love for cooking.

What was the genesis of Cooking With Paris?

It started with the lasagna video that I posted on YouTube during quarantine that went viral. It was just a fun video that I filmed at home during quarantine where I didn't take anything too seriously and I had no idea that it would take off like that. I started getting calls about putting together the show and the rest is history!

Do you feel like your cooking skills actually improved over the course of the series?

Definitely. I learned to cook so many things that I've never cooked before. lt was a lot of fun to learn all of these new skills, try new recipes and to bond with my friends.

What would you say your most successful dish was?

Our choices were all so delicious. I think one of my favorites was the frittata I made with Kim. I've made it for my fiancé a few times since then. It's the perfect meal to cook for brunch on the weekends when we are at home.

That episode seemed like a special one. How was it for you to reunite in the kitchen with Kim and just have a chat and make breakfast?

It was so much fun to be together and try this new recipe we both had never cooked before. We've been friends since we were little girls, so to find time to just hang out, catch up and make this amazing meal together was awesome.

What was it like working as an executive producer on the show?

I love being in front of the camera but being behind the scenes for this show was really special. I enjoyed working together with the whole team and coming up with different ideas and being very creative. The whole process was great from start to finish and I can't wait for everyone to see the final product.

After the very poignant and revealing tone of your documentary, did it feel good to get back to this more lighthearted territory?

Yes, it did. I have a lot of important stories I want to tell, but I love to have fun, make people laugh and not take myself too seriously. Going forward, I'm going to produce shows that are going to be both serious and lighthearted, because I think that duality is important to me and my fans and audiences that are going to watch.

Do you get a sense that over the years people have a better understanding of the difference between the humorous side of your persona and the shyer, more down-to-Earth person you actually are?

Yes. I think my fans who have grown up with me definitely understand the different sides of me, especially since the documentary and can appreciate it. But there are people who don't follow me as closely who probably don't understand. One of my goals now is to open up more and show my more authentic side to the broader world. It's hard to do that because I'm really guarded and a shy person, but I'm trying my best.

Cooking With Paris debuts Aug. 4.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 16:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
12:10pNETFLIX : Paris Hilton Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her New Series ‘Cook..
PU
11:46aEQS-ADHOC : Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television E..
DJ
11:09aNETFLIX : Things Are About to Get Even Sweeter, as Netflix Renews ‘Sweet T..
PU
09:13aS&P 500, Dow set to rise as economic growth heats up
RE
04:00aCHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : British drone insurer Flock raises $17 mln led by Palihap..
RE
07/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while ..
RE
07/28Big Tech starts requiring vaccines; Twitter closes re-opened U.S. offices
RE
07/28Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talk..
RE
07/28NETFLIX : Monica, o my darling, comedy x crime x drama, Only on Netflix→
PU
07/28NETFLIX : Monica, o my darling | Comedy x Crime x Drama | Only on Netflix→
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 666 M - -
Net income 2021 4 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,08x
EV / Sales 2022 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 519,30 $
Average target price 594,17 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-3.96%229 840
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.77%546 953
PROSUS N.V.-18.37%137 642
AIRBNB, INC.-2.38%87 173
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.53%86 650
NASPERS LIMITED-9.01%76 276