Continuing itspartnershipwith Taiwan's Golden Horse Masterclass Program, Netflix hosted nearly 30 creative professionals from Taiwan at the Netflix Korea office for a visual effects (VFX) and virtual production workshop.

Yeongmin Shin, VFX Manager of Netflix Korea, shared practical know-how on VFX production

Sessions were led by Sunny Park (Director of VFX & Virtual Production), Yeongmin Shin (VFX Manager), Jin Kim (Virtual Production Manager) and Stephen Hwang (Ecosystem Program Development Manager) from the Netflix Korea team. The workshop explored how Netflix collaborates with VFX and virtual production studios in Korea to enhance storytelling and bring creative visions to life. Attendees received practical tips on VFX and virtual application in production, along with insights from cross-market discussions on the current production landscape.

Reflecting on the workshop, Sunny Park said, "It is a privilege to partner with Golden Horse for this workshop and interact with and learn from industry professionals from Taiwan. We hope that sharing our VFX and virtual production experience in Korea will help attendees in their future work, and we look forward to seeing more amazing projects from Taiwan."

Nearly 30 filmmakers from Taiwan participated in a series of sharing by the Netflix Korea VFX and Virtual Production team

Filmtailor Studio's Visual Effects supervisor Wells Tu, who previously worked on the thriller seriesCopycat Killer, reflected, "Through its strategic partnerships and expertise, Netflix plays an instrumental role in the VFX industry in Korea, which I believe contributes to the volume of quality content that the market is able to produce. Today, virtual production is revolutionizing content production, bringing remarkable changes to workflows and the entertainment industry as a whole. I look forward to seeing how it continues to elevate the quality and competitiveness of content production, helping creators push the boundaries of storytelling."

The workshop was extremely relevant for RENO Studio visual effects supervisor Tomi Kuo, who is currently working on the upcoming Netflix Chinese-language series Agent from Above. "A key takeaway is that Netflix collaborates with VFX companies, discussing and resolving issues together, allowing the work to progress and achieve breakthroughs. As a VFX professional, it is an honor to participate in this workshop, and I look forward to seeing Taiwan's VFX and post-production environment continue to improve and develop."

This VFX and virtual production workshop marks Netflix's second partnership with the Golden Horse Masterclass Program. It follows acolor grading and VFX masterclassled by Kevin Kang, Director of Production Solutions, Netflix APAC, in Taiwan last year, and is part of Netflix's continuous efforts to engage with and contribute to local creative communities.

Event images can be downloadedHERE.