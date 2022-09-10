Netflix : Partners with Ubisoft to Create Three Exclusive Mobile Games for Members Around the World from 2023 →

Today, Netflix and Ubisoft are announcing plans to create three mobile games from some of the world's most beloved game franchises to Netflix, starting in 2023. First announced today at Ubisoft's annual digital event Ubisoft Forward, the three games will expand on the Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest and Assassin's Creed universes, and will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members around the world with no ads or in-app purchases.

A new Valiant Heartsgame, sequel to Ubisoft's multi-award-winning game Valiant Hearts: The Great War, is directed by the original core team and will retain the same DNA while featuring a new story. It will be available to Netflix members in January 2023. After the critically acclaimed The Mighty Quest for Epic Lootmobile game, The Mighty Quest will come to Netflix in 2023 with a new game. This time, the game will draw inspiration from the roguelike genre to deliver an experience that celebrates the series' premiere hack-and-slash combat in a fresh and highly replayable format.

And for Assassin's Creedfans, they will be able to immerse themselves in the Assassin's Creeduniverse on Netflix in more than one way: in addition to the previously announced live-action series, an all-new mobile game is being developed exclusively for Netflix.

"We're thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched," said Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix. "This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world."

"As we continue to create great experiences on all platforms, we're glad to be partnering with such an innovative and creative partner as Netflix," says Jean-Michel Detoc, Chief Mobile Officer, Ubisoft. "I believe that this partnership will be a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore our worlds and universes on mobile."

Stay tuned for more details about each game that will be announced at a later date.

