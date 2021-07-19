Netflix : ROMAIN GAVRAS' NEW FILM FOR NETFLIX STARTS PRODUCTION IN FRANCE→

Log in
07/19/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Entertainment

19 July 2021
GlobalFrance

Download image here

  • Paris, July 19th 2021 - Netflix today announces the start of production of Romain Gavras' currently untitled new film

  • Director: Romain Gavras(Le Monde est à toi, Notre Jour Viendra) / (The world is yours, Our day will come)

  • Writers: Romain Gavras, Academy award nominee Ladj Ly (Les Misérables), Elias Belkeddar (My days of glory)

  • Cast: Dali Benssalah (No Time To Die, Mes Frères et Moi), Anthony Bajon (Teddy), Cesar Winner Alexis Manenti (Les Misérables), Ouassini Embarek (The Eddy), and introducing Sami Slimane

  • Producer: Iconoclast (Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot,At Eternity's Gate)

  • The Netflix Film will start production this week in France and is due to release on Netflix globally in 2022

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Iconoclast:

Iconoclast is a multidisciplinary production company. Iconoclast produces music videos, photos, commercials, feature films, and series.

Our catalog now includes films such as The Beach Bum by Harmony Korine, Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot by Gus Van Sant, and The World is yours by Romain Gavras.

For more information:

Netflix Publicity [France]

Radia Kerroumi - rkerroumi@netflix.com

Netflix Publicity [EMEA]

Claire Wilson - clairew@netflix.com

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 08:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
