Netflix : ROMAIN GAVRAS' NEW FILM FOR NETFLIX STARTS PRODUCTION IN FRANCE→

Paris, July 19th 2021 - Netflix today announces the start of production of Romain Gavras' currently untitled new film

Director: Romain Gavras(Le Monde est à toi, Notre Jour Viendra) / (The world is yours, Our day will come)

Writers: Romain Gavras, Academy award nominee Ladj Ly (Les Misérables), Elias Belkeddar (My days of glory)

Cast: Dali Benssalah (No Time To Die, Mes Frères et Moi), Anthony Bajon (Teddy), Cesar Winner Alexis Manenti (Les Misérables), Ouassini Embarek (The Eddy), and introducing Sami Slimane

Producer: Iconoclast (Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot,At Eternity's Gate)

The Netflix Film will start production this week in France and is due to release on Netflix globally in 2022

