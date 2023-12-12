By Ben Glickman

Netflix released its first-ever engagement report, revealing the viewership of its top programming through the first six months of the year.

The streaming giant has previously declined to release specific data on viewership of all its programs. The engagement report released Tuesday reports hours viewed for over 18,000 titles, including Netflix originals and licensed content.

Netflix and other streaming services agreed in September to allow writers greater insight on show performance on streaming. The Writers Guild of America said at the time streamers would share performance metrics with the union on a confidential basis.

The company said that the titles in the report cover 99% of all viewership on Netflix and covers almost 100 billion hours.

Netflix's top-performing program from January to June was "The Night Agent," which had over 800 million hours viewed.

Netflix said the report, which will be released twice a year, will "give creators and our industry deeper insights into our audiences, and what resonates with them."

The second season of comedy-drama "Ginny & Georgia," season one of South Korean drama "The Glory," "Addams Family" spinoff "Wednesday," and "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" rounded out the top five for Netflix in the first half of the year.

Nine out of the top 10 titles--and the six most watched programs--were Netflix originals. The third season of "La Reina del Sur," a drama series which premiered on Telemundo, was the only licensed content to crack the top 10, with nearly 430 million hours viewed.

"The Mother," a Netflix-original action film starring Jennifer Lopez, was the highest-viewed movie, with about 250 million hours.

"Luther: The Fallen Sun," "Extraction 2" and "You People," all Netflix originals, were also among top-viewed movies.

Netflix said that over 60% of titles released by the company between January and June appeared on its weekly top-10 lists.

"Success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours viewed alone," Netflix said in a release. "It's all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience--and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title."

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-23 1612ET