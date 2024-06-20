São Paulo, June 18, 2024 - To celebrate Brazilian Cinema Day on June 19, Netflix will release a lineup of films titled Absolute Brazilian Cinema. These movies, which are part of a campaign using the same name, have been chosen to celebrate the richness and diversity of Brazilian filmmaking. The collection includes everything from critically acclaimed contemporary films and box-office hits from myriad genres to celebrated documentaries. It also includes iconic movies such as Central Station; Foreign Land; Rio, 40 Degrees; Playing;and São Paulo, Sociedade Anônima.

The Absolute Brazilian Cinema collection, as with the entire campaign, underscoresNetflix's commitment to supporting and promoting Brazilian filmmaking, highlighting local stories and collaborating with Brazilian talent. As part of this celebration, Netflix also announced a partnership with Gabriel Martins, from the production company Filmes de Plástico, to develop the movie Vicentina Pede Desculpas. "Gabriel is a visionary filmmaker whose work reflects the authenticity and diversity of Brazilian culture. This partnership represents another major step within our commitment to supporting the Brazilian film industry and to bringing authentically Brazilian stories to a wider audience," says Gabriel Gurman, Netflix's director of films in Brazil.

As part of this commitment, Netflix also recently announced two new films in development: Caramelo, which will star a caramel-colored mutt of the type that's become an icon in Brazil; and a literary adaptation of Paulo Coelho's classic novel The Pilgrimage.

Later this year, the film Bittersweet Rain, directed by Haroldo Borges, will arrive on Netflix. The movie won the Netflix Prize at the São Paulo International Film Festival in 2023. "We aim to be the go-to source for quality Brazilian films for all kinds of viewers. Our selection needs to represent the creative potential, richness, and diversity of Brazilian film and cultivate an audience that appreciates movies made in Brazil,"Gabriel stated.

To access the films in Absolute Brazilian Cinema, subscribers can go to the main Netflix page on any device (smartphones, tablets, TVs, and online).

Selected films include:

Heartless (2023, directed by Nara Normande, Tião)

Diálogos com Ruth de Souza(2024, directed by Juliana Vicente)

Apaixonada (2023, directed by Natalia Warth)

Central Station(1998, directed by Walter Salles)

São Paulo, Sociedade Anônima (1965, directed by Luís Sérgio Person)

Rio, 40 Degrees(1955, directed by Nelson Pereira dos Santos)

Barren Lives (1963, directed by Nelson Pereira dos Santos)

Playing (2007, directed by Eduardo Coutinho)

Foreign Land(1995, directed by Daniela Thomas, Walter Salles)

Mutum (2007, directed by Sandra Kogut)

Santo Forte(1999, directed by Eduardo Coutinho)

A Luz do Tom(2013, directed by Nelson Pereira dos Santos)

Uma Noite em 67(2010, directed by Renato Terra, Ricardo Calil)

The Oyster and the Wind(1997, directed by Walter Lima Jr.)

Songs (2011, directed by Eduardo Coutinho)

Last Conversations(2015, directed by Eduardo Coutinho)

Pacarrete (2020, directed by Allan Deberton)

Filhos de João: O Admirável Mundo Novo Baiano(2009, directed by Henrique Dantas)

Mamonas Pra Sempre(2009, directed by Cláudio Kahns)

In the Intense Now(2017, directed by João Moreira Salles

Aquarius (2016, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho)

Lady on the Bus(1978, directed by Neville d'Almeida) - available starting June 20

