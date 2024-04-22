Step into the realm of the otherworldly withJoko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, premiering on June 14. This series marks the first collaboration between Netflix and the prolific filmmaker, paving the way for a new genre in Indonesian cinema: sci-fi supernatural. Unfolding over seven episodes, Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreamspresents a different story and a new set of actors in each installment. Viewers can anticipate discovering strange phenomena with each episode, leading up to a big showdown in the finale. Anwar also wears the hat of executive producer and director in the series, alongside co-directors Ray Pakpahan, Tommy Dewo and Randolph Zaini. Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams boasts a staggering cast of 65 actors, including acclaimed stars Ario Bayu, Marissa Anita, Asmara Abigail, Fachry Albar, Lukman Sardi, Nirina Zubir, Yoga Pratama, and Sita Nursanti.

More images of actorshere"This series explores the sci-fi supernatural genre, which is new in our national film industry. Inspired by my curiosity and fascination with alien stories, I dug deep into the intriguing concept of aliens that might not be far from us. The series has distinct elements to it and I cannot wait to present it to viewers," Anwar says. Don't miss Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, coming to Netflix on June 14. Get a sneak peek into the series with the first teaser videohere. The complete list of actors in Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams: