April 21, 2024 at 11:10 pm EDT
22 April 2024
Step into the realm of the otherworldly withJoko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, premiering on June 14. This series marks the first collaboration between Netflix and the prolific filmmaker, paving the way for a new genre in Indonesian cinema: sci-fi supernatural. Unfolding over seven episodes, Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreamspresents a different story and a new set of actors in each installment. Viewers can anticipate discovering strange phenomena with each episode, leading up to a big showdown in the finale. Anwar also wears the hat of executive producer and director in the series, alongside co-directors Ray Pakpahan, Tommy Dewo and Randolph Zaini. Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams boasts a staggering cast of 65 actors, including acclaimed stars Ario Bayu, Marissa Anita, Asmara Abigail, Fachry Albar, Lukman Sardi, Nirina Zubir, Yoga Pratama, and Sita Nursanti.
More images of actorshere"This series explores the sci-fi supernatural genre, which is new in our national film industry. Inspired by my curiosity and fascination with alien stories, I dug deep into the intriguing concept of aliens that might not be far from us. The series has distinct elements to it and I cannot wait to present it to viewers," Anwar says. Don't miss Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, coming to Netflix on June 14. Get a sneak peek into the series with the first teaser videohere. The complete list of actors in Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams:
Ario Bayu
Asmara Abigail
Marissa Anita
Fachry Albar
Nirina Zubir
Lukman Sardi
Yoga Pratama
Restu Sinaga
Karina Salim
Kevin Ardilova
Sal Priadi
Poppy Sovia
Ersa Mayori
Rukman Rosadi
Kiki Narendra
Yatti Surachman
Happy Salma
Ayu Laksmi
Faqih Alaydrus (child)
Arie Kriting
Teuku Rifnu Wikana
Nungki Kusumastuti
Agnes Naomi
Mike Lucock
Putra Dinata
Mian Tiara
Balgis Achmad (child)
Irgi Achmad Fahrezi
Muzakki Ramdhan
Niken Anjani
Aimee Saras
Justin Adiwinata
Egi Fedly
Haydar Salishz
Natalius Chendana
Agra Piliang
Tora Sudiro
Daood Saleem (child)
Eduwart Manalu
Afrian Arisandy
Djenar Maesa Ayu
Agus Firmansyah
Nazira C. Noer
Ruth Marini
Putri Ayudya
Faradina Mufti
Imelda Therinne
Tegar Satrya
Nafiza Fatia Rani (child)
Nicholas Sada
Sha Ine Febriyanti
Sita Nursanti
Anne Yasmine
Totos Rasiti
Sarita Ibrahim
Danang Suryonegoro
Aqi Singgih
Kenes Andari
Ully Triani
Vivian Idris
Zidni Hakim
Kartika Jahja
Lucky Moniaga
Lembu Wiworo Jati
Jaisal Tanjung
Netflix, Inc. specializes in on-line broadcasting services for films and television series provided continuously by subscription. Members pay a monthly fee for access to unlimited on-demand content on their computers (PC and MAC), portable telephones, televisions, or other devices (Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, Blu-Ray, etc.) connected to the Internet. The group is also involved in DVD and Blu-ray leasing by mail. Net sales break down by type of revenue as follows:
- streaming subscriptions revenues (99.8%);
- DVD subscriptions revenues (0.2%).
At the end of 2023, Netflix, Inc. had over 260 million subscribers.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.3%), Latin America (13.3%) and Asia/Pacific (11.3%).