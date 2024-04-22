Entertainment

22 April 2024
GlobalIndonesia
Link copied to clipboard

Step into the realm of the otherworldly withJoko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, premiering on June 14. This series marks the first collaboration between Netflix and the prolific filmmaker, paving the way for a new genre in Indonesian cinema: sci-fi supernatural. Unfolding over seven episodes, Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreamspresents a different story and a new set of actors in each installment. Viewers can anticipate discovering strange phenomena with each episode, leading up to a big showdown in the finale. Anwar also wears the hat of executive producer and director in the series, alongside co-directors Ray Pakpahan, Tommy Dewo and Randolph Zaini. Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams boasts a staggering cast of 65 actors, including acclaimed stars Ario Bayu, Marissa Anita, Asmara Abigail, Fachry Albar, Lukman Sardi, Nirina Zubir, Yoga Pratama, and Sita Nursanti.

More images of actorshere"This series explores the sci-fi supernatural genre, which is new in our national film industry. Inspired by my curiosity and fascination with alien stories, I dug deep into the intriguing concept of aliens that might not be far from us. The series has distinct elements to it and I cannot wait to present it to viewers," Anwar says. Don't miss Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, coming to Netflix on June 14. Get a sneak peek into the series with the first teaser videohere. The complete list of actors in Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams:

  1. Ario Bayu

  2. Asmara Abigail

  3. Marissa Anita

  4. Fachry Albar

  5. Nirina Zubir

  6. Lukman Sardi

  7. Yoga Pratama

  8. Restu Sinaga

  9. Karina Salim

  10. Kevin Ardilova

  11. Sal Priadi

  12. Poppy Sovia

  13. Ersa Mayori

  14. Rukman Rosadi

  15. Kiki Narendra

  16. Yatti Surachman

  17. Happy Salma

  18. Ayu Laksmi

  19. Faqih Alaydrus (child)

  20. Arie Kriting

  21. Teuku Rifnu Wikana

  22. Nungki Kusumastuti

  23. Agnes Naomi

  24. Mike Lucock

  25. Putra Dinata

  26. Mian Tiara

  27. Balgis Achmad (child)

  28. Irgi Achmad Fahrezi

  29. Muzakki Ramdhan

  30. Niken Anjani

  31. Aimee Saras

  32. Justin Adiwinata

  33. Egi Fedly

  34. Haydar Salishz

  35. Natalius Chendana

  36. Agra Piliang

  37. Tora Sudiro

  38. Daood Saleem (child)

  39. Eduwart Manalu

  40. Afrian Arisandy

  41. Djenar Maesa Ayu

  42. Agus Firmansyah

  43. Nazira C. Noer

  44. Ruth Marini

  45. Putri Ayudya

  46. Faradina Mufti

  47. Imelda Therinne

  48. Tegar Satrya

  49. Nafiza Fatia Rani (child)

  50. Nicholas Sada

  51. Sha Ine Febriyanti

  52. Sita Nursanti

  53. Anne Yasmine

  54. Totos Rasiti

  55. Sarita Ibrahim

  56. Danang Suryonegoro

  57. Aqi Singgih

  58. Kenes Andari

  59. Ully Triani

  60. Vivian Idris

  61. Zidni Hakim

  62. Kartika Jahja

  63. Lucky Moniaga

  64. Lembu Wiworo Jati

  65. Jaisal Tanjung

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 03:09:05 UTC.