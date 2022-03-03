Log in
NETFLIX, INC.

Netflix : Reveals Main Cast for Upcoming Japanese series ‘Let's Get Divorced' →

03/03/2022
Tokyo,Japan- Netflix is revealing the main cast of 'Let's Get Divorced', a sitcom that follows the story of a married couple who wants to divorce. This series is co-written by Japan's top scriptwriters Kankuro Kudo and Shizuka Oishi. The series will be available exclusively on Netflix in 2023.In this comedy-drama, a mediatised married couple who no longer love each other is highly optimistic about getting a divorce. However, external circumstances will get in their way and they will have no other choice but to work hand in hand to reach their ultimate goal: getting a divorce.

As the lead actor, Tori Matsuzaka plays Taishi Shoji, a philandering, and not-always-sharp third-generation politician with a sheltered upbringing. Riisa Naka plays his wife, Yui Kurosawa, known as the number one actress everyone wants to marry.The cast also includes Ryo Nishikido as Kyoji Kano, an attractive self-proclaimed artist, Yuka Itaya as Kaoru Inden, a gifted attorney who relentlessly trains the spineless Taishi, Koji Yamamoto as Go Soda, Taishi's political opponent, a skilled speaker who is also very good at singing, and Arata Furuta as Henry K. Ishihara, the shady yet skilled attorney of Taishi's wife. This talented cast of actors put their skills on display as they portray each of these peculiar characters.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:27:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 421 M - -
Net income 2022 5 085 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 169 B 169 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float -
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 380,03 $
Average target price 516,18 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-36.92%168 719
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.31%516 336
PROSUS N.V.-26.48%152 838
AIRBNB, INC.-5.38%99 822
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.82%66 530
NASPERS LIMITED-24.33%46 971