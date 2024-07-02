Season two of the romantic comedy-drama, Baby Fever, starring Josephine Park in the leading role, will launch on Netflix globally on August 22, 2024.

About Baby Feverseason 2 The fertility doctor Nana is back - now as mother to a two-month-old baby. But Nana hatesbeing on maternity leave. Surrounded by pizza boxes, baby lullabies and sheer boredom, she makes the drastic decision to beg her old boss, Helle, to give her back her job. Helle agrees, but only if Nana can start tomorrow. Now in desperate need for a babysitter, the only option is her eccentric mother, the dansktop singer, Lisa LaCour, who as a babysitter arrangement from hell moves into Nana's tiny apartment. At Dovi, Helle has hired a new star doctor, the flawless Hampus, who with his Swedish perfectness makes it difficult for Nana to reclaim her rockstar status at the clinic. Just when Nana thinks it can't get any worse, she bumps into her old flame, Mathias, who still doesn't know he's the father to her child. More than ever, Nana feels tempted to lie, but more than ever she should tell the truth. Creators: Amalie Næsby Fick and Nikolaj Feifer Cast: Josephine Park, Olivia Joof, Simon Sears, Tammi Øst, Mikael Birkkjær, Charlotte Munck, Oscar Töringe, Trisha Fernández m.fl. Producer: Dorthe Riis Lauridsen Executive producer: Piv Bernth Production company: Apple Tree Productions Production location: Denmark

About Apple Tree Productions Apple Tree Productions is a Danish production company, who develops and produces high quality drama series for Danish, Nordic and international audiences. The company was founded by Lars Hermann and Piv Bernth in 2017 with ITV Studios as partner. Apple Tree is behind international successes like Baby Fever, Equinox, Blackwater (Best Series Award in International Panorama at Series Mania), One of the Boys and Chorus Girls (Golden Nymph Award for best actress at Monte-Carlo, Marie Reuther).