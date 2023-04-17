Netflix : Rom-Com 'Mother Of The Bride' Has Rounded Out Its Cast As Production on the Film Begins →

Director: Mark Waters (He's All That, Mean Girls)

Writer: Robin Bernheim (The Princess Switch Series of Films)

Producer: Brad Krevoy

Executive Producers: Amanda Phillips, Robin Bernheim, Jimmy Townsend and Galen Fletcher

Cast: Brooke Shields (Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, A Castle for Christmas), Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly, Despicable Me), Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face, Dead for a Dollar Coco), Rachael Harris (Lucifer, Suits), Sean Teale (Rosaline), Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill, Sullivan's Crossing), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery) and Michael McDonald (God's Favorite Idiot, MADtv).

Logline: When Lana's daughter Emma returns from a year abroad in London, she drops a bombshell on her mother: she's getting married. On an island. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana discovers that the mystery man who stole her daughter's heart just so happens to be the son ofthe man who broke hers years ago.