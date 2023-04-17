Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Netflix, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:29:21 2023-04-17 pm EDT
331.40 USD   -2.14%
03:18pNetflix : Rom-Com 'Mother Of The Bride' Has Rounded Out Its Cast As Production on the Film Begins →
PU
02:39pWall St slips as investors await earnings, Fed cues
RE
02:20pStocks weaker as U.S. yields, dollar rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Rom-Com 'Mother Of The Bride' Has Rounded Out Its Cast As Production on the Film Begins →

04/17/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
Director: Mark Waters (He's All That, Mean Girls)

Writer: Robin Bernheim (The Princess Switch Series of Films)

Producer: Brad Krevoy

Executive Producers: Amanda Phillips, Robin Bernheim, Jimmy Townsend and Galen Fletcher

Cast: Brooke Shields (Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, A Castle for Christmas), Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly, Despicable Me), Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face, Dead for a Dollar Coco), Rachael Harris (Lucifer, Suits), Sean Teale (Rosaline), Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill, Sullivan's Crossing), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery) and Michael McDonald (God's Favorite Idiot, MADtv).

Logline: When Lana's daughter Emma returns from a year abroad in London, she drops a bombshell on her mother: she's getting married. On an island. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana discovers that the mystery man who stole her daughter's heart just so happens to be the son ofthe man who broke hers years ago.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 19:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 332 M - -
Net income 2023 5 159 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
EV / Sales 2024 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 338,63 $
Average target price 357,11 $
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.14.84%150 808
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.40%441 343
PROSUS N.V.5.45%94 807
AIRBNB, INC.34.09%72 382
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.29%63 397
NASPERS LIMITED14.00%35 966
