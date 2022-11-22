Netflix : SHAHMARAN LAUNCHES ON JANUARY 20, ONLY ON NETFLIX! →

THE WORLD DOES NOT BELONG TO HUMANS ALONE.

STARRING SERENAY SARIKAYA AND BURAK DENİZ, THE FIRST TEASER TRAILER AND THE LAUNCH DATE OF SHAHMARAN HAS BEEN RELEASED

"Shah of the Snakes said this thousands of years ago. 'You, human. Don't you ever love me.' But the human didn't listen. He fell in love with Shahmaran."

Netflix has shared the launch date of Shahmaran, the passionate love story starring Serenay Sarıkaya and Burak Deniz, accompanied by talented names such as Mustafa Uğurlu, Mahir Günşiray, Ebru Özkan, Mert Ramazan Demir, Hakan Karahan, Nilay Erdönmez, Nil Sude Albayrak and Berfu Halisdemir. Directed by Umur Turagay, written by Pınar Bulut, produced by Timur Savcı and Burak Sağyaşar, on behalf of TIMS & B Productions, the first teaser trailer of the show was released. With its fascinating story and strong cast, Shahmaranwill be on Netflix as of January 20th.