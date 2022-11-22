Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:10 2022-11-22 am EST
286.78 USD   +0.61%
07:56aNetflix : SHAHMARAN LAUNCHES ON JANUARY 20, ONLY ON NETFLIX! →
PU
11/21'how To Ruin Christmas' : Beauty, Sbu are having a baby in Season 3 trailer
AQ
11/21Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : SHAHMARAN LAUNCHES ON JANUARY 20, ONLY ON NETFLIX! →

11/22/2022 | 07:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WORLD DOES NOT BELONG TO HUMANS ALONE.

STARRING SERENAY SARIKAYA AND BURAK DENİZ, THE FIRST TEASER TRAILER AND THE LAUNCH DATE OF SHAHMARAN HAS BEEN RELEASED

"Shah of the Snakes said this thousands of years ago. 'You, human. Don't you ever love me.' But the human didn't listen. He fell in love with Shahmaran."

Netflix has shared the launch date of Shahmaran, the passionate love story starring Serenay Sarıkaya and Burak Deniz, accompanied by talented names such as Mustafa Uğurlu, Mahir Günşiray, Ebru Özkan, Mert Ramazan Demir, Hakan Karahan, Nilay Erdönmez, Nil Sude Albayrak and Berfu Halisdemir. Directed by Umur Turagay, written by Pınar Bulut, produced by Timur Savcı and Burak Sağyaşar, on behalf of TIMS & B Productions, the first teaser trailer of the show was released. With its fascinating story and strong cast, Shahmaranwill be on Netflix as of January 20th.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 12:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
07:56aNetflix : SHAHMARAN LAUNCHES ON JANUARY 20, ONLY ON NETFLIX! →
PU
11/21'how To Ruin Christmas' : Beauty, Sbu are having a baby in Season 3 trailer
AQ
11/21Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO
RE
11/20Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in surprise move to boost growth
RE
11/18NETFLIX COM INC : Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating
MD
11/18Vivendi's Canal Plus in talks to buy telco Orange's film and pay TV units - Variety
RE
11/17'The Crown' actor Debicki says Diana role felt 'insurmountable' at first
RE
11/16'the Recruit' Trailer : Noah Centineo joins CIA in Netflix series
AQ
11/16Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
AQ
11/15'Single's Inferno 2' trailer teases new drama in Korean dating show
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 579 M - -
Net income 2022 4 652 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 285,05 $
Average target price 292,08 $
Spread / Average Target 2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-52.68%126 853
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.00%342 148
PROSUS N.V.-20.92%79 986
AIRBNB, INC.-42.51%60 601
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.63%56 342
COSTAR GROUP, INC.1.94%32 763