Q2 Results

Revenue grew 17% in Q2 (or 22% on a foreign exchange (F/X) neutral basis)2, driven primarily by a 16% year over year increase in average paid memberships. ARM3 was up 1% year over year or 5% on a F/X neutral basis. Similar to recent quarters, the primary difference between F/X neutral and reported growth was large peso price increases in Argentina due to local inflation and the devaluation of the Argentine peso relative to the US dollar. Global revenue was 1% higher than our beginning of quarter guidance due primarily to stronger-than-forecasted paid net additions of 8.0M vs. 5.9M in Q2'23.

Operating income for Q2 amounted to $2.6B, an increase of 42% vs. Q2'23. Operating margin of 27.2% improved five percentage points vs. 22.3% in the year ago quarter. Both were slightly above our guidance forecast due to higher than expected revenue.

Q2'24 EPS was $4.88 vs. $3.29 (+48% year over year). Net income included a $43 million non-cash unrealized gain from F/X remeasurement on our Euro denominated debt, which is recognized below operating income in "interest and other income."

Forecast

As a reminder, the quarterly guidance we provide is our actual internal forecast at the time we report. Our primary financial metrics are revenue for growth and operating margin for profitability. Our goals are to sustain healthy revenue growth, expand our operating margin and grow free cash flow.

For Q3'24, we expect revenue growth of 14% year over year. On a F/X neutral basis this translates into 19% revenue growth due primarily to the price changes in Argentina and the devaluation of the local currency relative to the US dollar. We expect paid net additions to be lower than Q3'23, which had the first full quarter impact from paid sharing. Like recent quarters, we forecast global ARM on a reported basis to be roughly flat year over year in Q3 due to ongoing F/X headwinds and plan and country mix.

For the full year 2024, based on F/X rates at the end of Q2'24, we now expect revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from 13% to 15% previously. Our updated revenue forecast reflects solid membership growth trends and business momentum, partially offset by the strengthening of the US dollar vs. most other currencies. We also now expect 2024 operating margin of 26% based on F/X rates as of January 1, 2024, up from our prior estimate of 25%, due to the improved revenue outlook and ongoing expense discipline. As we've noted in the past, while we've launched a F/X risk management program to reduce near term volatility, we don't intend to be fully hedged, which is why we guide and manage to a F/X neutral operating margin target. Our goal is to increase our operating margin each year, though the rate of expansion will vary year to year.