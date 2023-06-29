At Netflix, we aspire to entertain the world - and to do so sustainably and responsibly. You can read the full details ofhowin ourfourth Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report published today. But we wanted to highlight three areas upfront:

First, the environment:The next decade is critical if we're to manage climate change sustainably. It's why Netflix has committed to halving our emissions by 2030. We will do this by optimizing our energy use, then electrifying it and decarbonizing the rest.

Second, inclusion:Netflix is becoming more representative of the members we serve. We now have offices in over 25 countries. Almost half of our employees are women and, in the US, 50% are from historically excluded ethnic and/or racial backgrounds. We're also seeing increased representation on and off screen - with significantly more female directors and showrunners, and more people of color in leading roles.

Third, governance:Our business model is well proven and Netflix is a leader in streaming entertainment in terms of engagement, revenue and profit. So we're evolving to a more standard large-cap governance structure, including the phased declassification of our board, the elimination of supermajority voting provisions and changes to our executive compensation program from 2023 onwards.

Over the last 25 years, we've worked hard to create long term value for our stakeholders - in particular members, shareholders and the creative community. While we've made good progress, there's still more to do. For example, most of our carbon emissions come from our productions, which require a lot of power - often in remote locations - and are still heavily fossil fuel dependent. But we're investing in the technology innovations today that can optimize and electrify this energy use tomorrow.

We are excited about the great entertainment coming this year - from returning favorites like our Emmy award winning seriesThe Crownand recently released hit action sequelExtraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth, to must-watch new films and TV shows such asHeart of Stone,Rebel Moon,Griseldaand3 Body Problem. Our north stars remain the variety and quality of our entertainment - and, as always, we welcome your feedback.