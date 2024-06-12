Netflix & Shondaland Announce the Song List and Soundtrack for 'Bridgerton' Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3: Part 2 to Feature First-Ever Original Song for the Bridgerton Universe

As the Bridgerton franchise returns for its highly anticipated third season (Part 1: May 16, Part 2: June 13, 2024), fans are being swept away once again by its unique musical touch. Season 3 will captivate viewers worldwide with a fresh blend of orchestral pop covers and original compositions infusing a modern twist into the Regency-era romance. Season 3 features a stunning original score, accompanied by a lineup of contemporary pop songs transformed into elegant instrumental covers. Part 1 features covers of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," BTS's "Dynamite"and Sia's "Cheap Thrills" reimagined by Vitamin String Quartet to Nick Jonas's "Jealous" covered by Shimmer and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's "Snow On The Beach"covered by Atwood Quartet. Part 2, features Ariana Grande's "POV" covered by Strings from Paris, Imagine Dragons' "Thunder" covered by Thomas Mercier, Demi Lovato's "Confident" covered by Archer Marsh, Coldplay's "Yellow" covered by Vitamin String Quartet, Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" covered by Duomo,Coldplay's "Yellow," and Ellie Goulding's "Lights (Stripped Down)" covered by Archer Marsh. The franchise's first-ever original song, "All I Want" is written by nine-time Grammy nominee Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More"), Wesley Singerman (Jennifer Lopez's "Butterfly"), Taylor Dexter (Joji's "Die for You") and Nicole Cohen (Meghan Trainor's "Sensitive"). Composer Kris Bowers arranged an orchestral version of the song which will be featured in Bridgerton Season 3: Part 2 and two-time Grammy award-winning artistTori Kellyperformed the song at theBridgertonfan wedding. Part 1 of the Bridgertonseason 3 soundtrack debuted at#1 on the billboard charts; the cover of Pitbull's "Give me Everything" by Archer Mash reached #1 on theGlobal Spotify Viral Chartafter goingviral on TikTokand classical renditions of modern tunes spurred astring quartet renaissance. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series are included onNetflix's Most Popularof all time list. Bridgerton Season 3 Music Supervisor, Justin Kamps "I start to try to think of songs from the past that could maybe work for this and then also current hits that could possibly make sense" music supervisor Justin Kampstold Tudum.comabout how he started the process. "Then it's really down to the script and then the themes. And sometimes initially it's about what matches the choreography and then later it's about what matches the scene and the emotion," Justin added. "We have a lot of covers that aren't necessarily part of ball sequences this year and it's because we found some cute places to insert something that can play as a fun cover that doesn't necessarily have to be attached to a dance sequence. And I think that's been really fun this season. I can't wait for everyone to see it." "Sometimes initially it's about what matches the choreography, and then later it's about what matches the scene and the emotion," music supervisor Justin Kamps toldTudum.com. "We have a lot of covers that aren't necessarily part of ball sequences this year, and it's because we found some cute places to insert something that can play as a fun cover [but] doesn't necessarily have to be attached to a dance sequence."

Bridgerton Season 3 Composer, Kris Bowers "To be able to write a new theme for Colin, a new theme for Penn, a new theme for the two of them together was a lot of fun and definitely infused a new feeling into the sound and score for this season" composer Kris Bowerstold Tudum.com. "My thinking behind Colin and Penn was how much of it was this timidity and this two steps forward, one step back kind of thing. The theme that I wrote melodically has this shape to it that's meant to evoke this feeling of stepping forward and leaning back." "It's a much more lighthearted feeling, I think, overall," composer Kris Bowerstold Tudum.com. "There's obviously the ups and downs that we always have in this show. But with Colin and Pen being friends, with a lot of their interactions having a bit of awkwardness to them - and within this season there are so many stories that we dip into - there's a lot of fun and lightness that we experience with the music and comedic moments." Two-time Grammy Award Winning Artist, Tori Kelly "Performing at the wedding was such a magical experience. Every detail of it was so thought out and it felt so special. I'm just honored that I was able to be a small part of such a beautiful day," said Tori Kelly of theBridgertonfan wedding. "The fact that this is the first time an original song has been a part of Bridgerton makes the whole experience feel even more special! Really, I'm so excited that I get to be a part of this amazing show in my own way." Download headshots for Kris Bowers, Justin Kamps and Tori KellyHERE

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 1 ✦ SONG LIST

"Funeral March in C Minor" by Soo Woo Kang

"String Quartet in F Major op 18 no 1 - IV Allegro" by BMGPM

"String Quartet No. 1 3rd Movement" by BMGPM

"Elegant Country House" by APM

"Sonata in G Major, L. 103" by APM

"String Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K.428 - Haydn - Quartet No. 3-, Op. 10-3- IV. Allegro Vivace" By BMGPM

Cover of GAYLE's "Abcdefu" by Vitula

"String Quartet in G Major op 18 no 2 III Scherzo" by BMGPM

"String Quartet in B Flat Major Hunt - Presto" by Extreme

"Etude for String Quartet 1" by APM

"String Quartet in E Flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2 The Joke - IV. Presto" by BMGPM

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 2 ✦ SONG LIST

"String Quartet in B flat Major op 130 - VII Finale" by BMGPM

"Concerto for Violin, Orch in E-Major, Allegro Assai" by APM

"String Quartet No 8 K168 IV Allegro" by WCPM

"String Quartet in G Major" by De Wolfe Music

Cover of BTS' "Dynamite" by Vitamin String Quartet

"String Quartet No. 23 in F-Major K. 590" by APM

"String Quartet in B-Flat Major, K. Anh.IV, No. 210 - Milanese Quartet No. 2 - I. Allegro di molto" by BMGPM

Cover of Nick Jonas' "Jealous" by Shimmer

"Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 'Appassionata': II. Andante con moto" by BMGPM

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 3 ✦ SONG LIST

Cover of Sia's "Cheap Thrills" by Vitamin String Quartet

"String Quartet #13 Allegro Mod" by APM

"String Quartet No. 15 in D Minor, 1st Mov. Allegro Moderato" by APM

"Evening Stars" by APM

Cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" by Vitamin String Quartet

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 4 ✦ SONG LIST

"Sequence (Three)" by Peter Gregson

"String Quartet in F Major op 3 no 5 Serenade" by APM

"String Quartet in D Maj. The Lark - Menuetto-Allegretto" by APM

"String Quartet D-Maj.op.76/5 (#5)" by APM

Cover of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's "Snow On The Beach" by Atwood Quartet

Cover of Pitbull's "Give Me Everything - Stripped Down" by Archer Marsh

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 5 ✦ SONG LIST

Ariana Grande's "POV" covered by Strings from Paris

"Cavendish Fanfares No. 6" by 5 Alarm

"Dissonance" String Quartet No. 19 in C Major K.465- III. Menuetto (Excerpt) (a)" by APM

"String Quartet No. 1 in G Major, KV. 80/73f: III. Menuetto" by APM

"Palm Court 2" by 5 Alarm

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 6 ✦ SONG LIST

Imagine Dragons' "Thunder" covered by Thomas Mercier

Demi Lovato's "Confident" covered by Archer Marsh

"String Quartet Op 1 #5 - Presto" by APM

"Wiener Gemuts-Walzer - Op. 116" by 5 Alarm

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 7 ✦ SONG LIST

"Offertorium" (PD arrangement by Edward Farmer) - Production Owned

"Andantino" (PD arrangement by Edward Farmer) - Production Owned

Coldplay's "Yellow" covered by Vitamin String Quartet

"String Quartet in B-flat Major Hob III" by APM

"String Quartet in F Major Op 3 No 5 Serenade Quartet" by APM

Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" covered by Duomo

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 8 ✦ SONG LIST

"Mont Joi Azur" by APM

"Sonata For Piano 4 Hands in C Major, K. 521: II. Andante" (PD) - Production Owned

Ellie Goulding's "Lights (Stripped Down)" covered by Archer Marsh

"String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, KV. 155: I. Allegro" by APM

"String Quartet Op 1 #2 - Presto" by APM

"String Quartet in A Minor - Allegro Moderato" by Extreme

"String Quartet D-Major 'Hoffmeister' K.499" by APM

Tori Kelly's "All I Want" covered by Kris Bowers

