  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Signs Indonesian Film Deal with Timo Tjahjanto →

09/26/2021 | 12:52am EDT
Netflix has signed a new film with Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto. Slated for release in 2022, the film will be titled The Big Four. Timo Tjahjanto said, "I'm honored for the opportunity to tell this particular story to the world. With my previous experience of working with Netflix that allowed international exposure, I'm very excited for this new project."

Tjahjanto's The Night Comes for Uswas the first Indonesian Netflix Original film when it was released in 2018. Starring Joe Taslim, Iko Uwais, Julie Estelle and Zack Lee, the film tells the story of an elite Triad assassin that is targeted by an onslaught of murderous gangsters after sparing a girl's life during a massacre.

Since its arrival in Indonesia in 2016, Netflix has partnered with Indonesian creative communities. We look forward to working with more Indonesian storytellers who will share their perspectives with the world.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 04:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 665 M - -
Net income 2021 4 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 262 B 262 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,18x
EV / Sales 2022 8,01x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 592,39 $
Average target price 596,06 $
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.9.55%262 189
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.40%563 073
PROSUS N.V.-20.54%261 518
AIRBNB, INC.19.81%108 948
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.57%87 867
DOORDASH, INC.54.48%74 522