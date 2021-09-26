Netflix : Signs Indonesian Film Deal with Timo Tjahjanto →

Netflix has signed a new film with Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto. Slated for release in 2022, the film will be titled The Big Four. Timo Tjahjanto said, "I'm honored for the opportunity to tell this particular story to the world. With my previous experience of working with Netflix that allowed international exposure, I'm very excited for this new project."

Tjahjanto's The Night Comes for Uswas the first Indonesian Netflix Original film when it was released in 2018. Starring Joe Taslim, Iko Uwais, Julie Estelle and Zack Lee, the film tells the story of an elite Triad assassin that is targeted by an onslaught of murderous gangsters after sparing a girl's life during a massacre.

Since its arrival in Indonesia in 2016, Netflix has partnered with Indonesian creative communities. We look forward to working with more Indonesian storytellers who will share their perspectives with the world.