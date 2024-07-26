Netflix is gearing up to deliver some spine-tingling excitement to audiences this summer with new Korean suspense thrillerThe Frog, slated to premiere August 23. Directed by Mo Wan-il (The World of The Married), the series promises to serve up a riveting story and nail-biting moments that will keep viewers on tenterhooks.

The newly unveiled teaser trailer offers a peek into the ominous atmosphere of The Frog, setting the stage for a gripping tale of disrupted tranquility and unforeseen chaos. The story revolves around ordinary people whose peaceful lives are thrown into turmoil by the arrival of a mysterious guest in the middle of summer.

Leading the cast is seasoned actor Kim Yun-seok (Noryang: Deadly Sea,Escape from Mogadishu) as Young-ha, the owner of a tranquil pension in the middle of the woods. His peace is disturbed by an enigmatic guest named Seong-a, played by Ko Min-si (Sweet Home), who takes on a completely different role and turns in a chilling performance, as glimpsed in the trailer, where she lets out a cry while covered in blood.

Joining the cast are Yoon Kye-sang (The Outlaws) as Sang-jun, the owner of a rural motel whose peace is also disturbed by a guest of his own, and Lee Jung-eun (Miss Night and Day,Daily Dose of Sunshine) as the intuitive cop investigating both Young-ha and Sang-jun's cases.

If a tree falls in the forest, and no one is around to hear it, does it still make a sound?

Find out in The Frogon August 23, only on Netflix.

Title Information: Title: The Frog Director: Mo Wan-il Writer: Son Ho-young Cast: Kim Yoon-seok, Yoon Kye-sang, Ko Min-si, Lee Jung-eun Production: SLL, Studio Flow Distribution: Netflix