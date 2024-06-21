TheSweet HomeSeason 3 teaser trailer brings fans back into a world where survivors are at a crossroads between monsters and humans, facing greater struggles to make difficult choices. With the stadium safehouse compromised and new threats emerging, the stakes have never been higher.

The poster, featuring Hyun-su (Song Kang) reaching up with his monstrous wing, sets the tone for the gripping teaser trailer. Opening with a call for cooperation among stadium survivors, Sang-wook (Lee Jin-uk) and his followers make a shocking announcement: survivors showing symptoms will face no restrictions and will be granted clemency. This throws the non-symptomatic survivors into chaos and confusion, as their refuge is no longer secure. Meanwhile, Eun-yu (Ko Min-si) and Chan-yeong (Jinyoung) continue their fight in a monster-infested world, heightening curiosity about everyone's fate.

Scenes depict people being sucked into ominous cocoons, teasing the rise of neohumans, a new species that could alter the course of the saga. Will Hyun-su reconnect with his inner human? How will the battle between Hyun-su, Eun-hyeok, and Sang-wook come to a head?

From terrifying monsters born from greed to exploring life amid monsterization, the final season now takes us to the ultimate showdown to save all.

Catch the action in Sweet HomeSeason 3, premiering on July 19, only on Netflix.