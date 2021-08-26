Log in
Netflix : THE CHESTNUT MAN, FROM THE CREATOR OF THE KILLING, IS COMING TO NETFLIX ON SEPTEMBER 29 →

08/26/2021 | 03:11am EDT
Aug 24, 2021 - Today Netflix released the first look images from The Chestnut Man, a Danish character-driven psychological thriller from the creator of The Killing, Søren Sveistrup. The series has its roots in the Nordic noir genre, stars Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard and Iben Dorner and will be released globally on Netflix on September 29.

Download the first look images here.

Watch the previously debuted teaser here.

ABOUT THE CHESTNUT MAN

In a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, the police make a terrible discovery one blustery October morning. A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing. Next to her lies a small man made of chestnuts. The ambitious young detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is assigned to the case, along with her new partner, Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard). They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man - evidence connecting it to a girl who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead - the daughter of politician (DK: Socialminister) Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner).

The Chestnut Man is based on the debut novel by award winning writer Søren Sveistrup which has been translated into 33 languages and published in 50 countries. The cast includes Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Iben Dorner, Lars Ranthe, David Dencik, Esben Dalgaard, Morten Brovn, Jens Jørgen Spottag, Camilla Lau, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Marie-Lydie Melono Nokouda and Anders Hove among others.

The Chestnut Man launches globally on Netflix on September 29.

BASED ON: The Chestnut Man by Søren Sveistrup

DIRECTOR: Mikkel Serup (conceptual director), Kasper Barfoed

CREATED FOR THE SCREEN BY: Søren Sveistrup, Dorte W. Høgh, David Sandreuter & Mikkel Serup.

HEAD WRITERS: Søren Sveistrup, Dorte W. Høgh & David Sandreuter

PRODUCERS: Morten Kjems Hytten Juhl and Stine Meldgaard

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Søren Sveistrup, Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen and Mikkel Serup

PRODUCTION COMPANY: SAM Productions

Find more about The Chestnut Man on Netflix at www.netflix.com/thechestnutman

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 07:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
