  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Netflix : Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer 'Looop Lapeta' set to release on Netflix on 4 February →

01/07/2022 | 11:58pm EST
Looop Lapeta , produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari, is a comedy thriller and the feature film debut of director Aakash Bhatia

Key Art Here and Here

The upcoming comedy thriller starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to hit Netflix on 4th February 2022. Looop Lapeta promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future.

Talking about Looop Lapeta on Netflix, director Aakash Bhatia shares, "There's no way to downplay the exhilaration of making a first film and Looop Lapeta has surpassed every bit of it. I'm extremely excited with the shape we have given it. It boldly jumps genres from comedy, thriller to romance and makes for a rollercoaster ride for audiences. A powerhouse ensemble cast and crew made this project what it is. The creative collaborators in Sony Pictures, Kasbekar and Tanuj made for great producers on this debut journey. I'm elated that Netflix is the platform that the world gets to watch Looop Lapeta on."

Playing the role of Savi, on a mission to rescue her boyfriend, Taapsee Pannu said,"I am excited to be a part of this next project with Netflix, especially with the film being such a versatile genre. This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it."

Tahir Raj Bhasin, playing the role of Satya said, "I am so excited about the release of Looop Lapeta. The film is a clutter breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can't wait for the world to meet the characters Satya & Savi. Our director Aakash Bhatia has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer."

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari. Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic Run Lola Run and the directorial feature film debut of Aakash Bhatia. The film also brings together the best of both genres - comedy and thriller - with a pinch of action, making this the perfect entertainer that'll have audiences hooked on Looop.

Looop Lapeta will premiere on 4th February 2022, exclusively on Netflix!

Producers: Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment, Aayush Maheshwari

Writers: Vinay Chhawal, Ketan Pedgaonkar, Aakash Bhatia, Arnav Vepa Nanduri

Director: Aakash Bhatia

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Netflix Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 710 M - -
Net income 2021 4 870 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 240 B 240 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,37x
EV / Sales 2022 7,32x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 541,06 $
Average target price 649,07 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-8.16%239 664
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.02%541 667
PROSUS N.V.-3.51%206 059
AIRBNB, INC.-0.26%103 979
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.00%80 534
NASPERS LIMITED-3.36%59 854