In the latest trailer for Netflix's upcoming seriesThe Frog, viewers are introduced to an ominous narrative that sets the tone: "A frog got hit by a stone thrown carelessly. Who threw the stone? Why'd it have to be me? Do you know what they call people like us?"

The trailer begins with Sang-jun (Yoon Kye-sang) and Young-ha (Kim Yun-seok) going about their daily routine of cleaning and managing their motel and vacation rental properties. However, their peace is abruptly interrupted when unexpected guests arrive, bringing mystery and chaos. As the tension mounts, Seong-a (Ko Min-si) issues threats without so much as batting an eyelash, while police chief Bo-min (Lee Jung-eun) zeroes in on the unfolding cases.

Fans of K-pop will spot EXO's Chanyeol, who appears with a sniper rifle in hand and a smile on his face, alongside Noh Yoon-seo (Crash Course in Romance,20th Century Girl) with a penetrating gaze. The ensemble cast promises to deliver a tightly wound thriller story that will keep audiences riveted to the end.

The posters for The Frog further capture the powerful performances of the four leads, with each poster carrying the cryptic message: "Dear Guest, you are notwelcome."

The Frogis set to premiere on August 23, only on Netflix.

Title Information: Title: The Frog Director: Mo Wan-il Writer: Son Ho-young Cast: Kim Yoon-seok, Yoon Kye-sang, Ko Min-si, Lee Jung-eun Production: SLL, Studio Flow Distribution: Netflix