Following the global success of Korean unscripted series likePhysical: 100,Siren: Survive the Island,Zombieverse, andThe Devil's Plan, Netflix is set to raise the bar once again withThe Influencer. Premiering on August 6, this social survival show brings together 77 influencers in South Korea to battle it out and prove who has the greatest influence. Who will come out on top?

Fans are treated to a teaser trailer featuring powerful influencers like TikToker Xiajiu, who boasts 27.5 million followers, Jang Geun-seok, Risabae, Pani Bottle, Jin Yong-jin, Shim Euddeum and Daedo Library. Their reactions give a taste of the intense and shocking challenges that await.

The 77 participants boast a combined total of 120 million followers across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and AfreecaTV. From first-generation famous creators to Gen Z TikTokers with solid global fanbases, these influencers will face various challenges to earn the coveted title of "the best influencer."

Producer Lee Jae-seok, the mastermind behind the show, shares his vision: "I thought it would be interesting to gather influencers, divided by algorithms, in one place. You'll see the top influencers in Korea and experience unique entertainment through the large scale and visuals that only Netflix can deliver, along with never-before-seen social survival missions."

Who will win it all? The Influencerstreams on August 6, only on Netflix.