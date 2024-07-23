Get ready for the ultimate social survival showdown withThe Influencer, premiering on August 6. The newly released trailer offers a peek into the missions and games that 77 of Korea's most popular influencers, who collectively represent a net marketing value of 400 billion won, will compete in to prove their worth.

The Influencerboasts a diverse lineup, from first-generation YouTubers to globally popular Gen Z TikTokers. They will face various challenges based on themes of presence, reach and their ability to go viral, each aiming to be recognized as the greatest influencer. With 120 million followers combined across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and AfreecaTV, these online personalities will surely charm audiences.

To ensure a diverse group of participants, the production team cast influencers from various social media platforms, each with unique content and personality. "It's crucial for an influencer to draw attention. The focus on each cast member's influence is what sets The Influencerapart from other survival reality shows," the production team shares. "It'll be fascinating to see how they strategize to win."

Some of the notable participants who will appear on the show include:

RISABAE, a K-Beauty YouTuber with 2.25 million followers

PaniBottle, one of Korea's most popular travel YouTubers with 1.97 million followers

Shim Euddeum, a famed workout YouTuber as well as a familiar face from Physcial:100 S1

Jang Keun-suk, a globally famous actor (previously famous in You're Beautiful) who is also a rookie YouTuber

Sia_jiwoo & KEJIMIN, two internationally famous TikToker

The Influenceris co-directed by Lee Jae-seok and Son Soo-jeong, the creators of My Little Television, the first reality show centered around influencers. With Netflix as the home of Korean survival hits likePhysical: 100,Siren: Survive the Island,Zombieverse, andThe Devil's Plan, viewers are excited for yet another large-scale survival reality series. Who will rise to the top? Find out when The Influencerpremieres on August 6, only on Netflix.