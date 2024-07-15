Following the success ofMarry My Dead Body, which took the Taiwanese box office by storm in 2023, the beloved police squad's adventures continue with the spin-off series,GG Precinct. Directed by renowned creators Cheng Wei-hao (Marry My Dead Body) and Yin Chen-hao (Man in Love), the series premieres on August 22 and offers six episodes blending irreverent humor with suspenseful murder mystery.

After helping his ghost husband Mao Mao find closure for his unexpected death in Marry My Dead Body, the crude and cocky detective Wu Ming-han (Hsu Kuang-han), and his trusty sidekick Chubby (Flower Chen) return to the precinct. There, his boss Chang Yung-kang (Ma Nien-hsien) has been promoted to precinct chief. "While this is a spin-off series of the film, it felt more like a class reunion. It's great to be able to get together again, and the sense of camaraderie felt a lot stronger," Hsu shares about returning to set.

Gingle Wang reprises her role as fellow police officer Lin Tzu-ching, who returns to the precinct and snags a promotion to squad leader after she double-crossed Ming-han as a mole for a mobster in the prequel. "While Tzu-ching may have been a snitch who betrayed the squad in Marry My Dead Body, it was done to avenge her mother who was wrongfully killed by drug abusers. Tzu-ching is glad to be back at the precinct, and is thankful for the warm welcome from her fellow squadmates," Gingle shares about her character's return.

Producer Jin Pai-lunn sheds light on how the world-building series spin-off came to be: "While filming Marry My Dead Body, we could already sense the great chemistry among the group of quirky cops. It was particularly interesting to see the sparks between the squadmates as they investigated each case relentlessly, despite not being the most adequate in doing so. We immediately decided to expand the universe of Marry My Dead Body, and were fortunate enough to begin shooting with the crew even before we started promoting the film."

GG Precinctis a unique genre-blending crime comedy series that builds on the acclaim of box office hit Marry My Dead Body, which is also Taiwan's official selection for the 2024 Academy Awards. Catch the motley cops of GG Precinctas they return for more mind-boggling and side-splitting crime investigations on August 22, only on Netflix.

