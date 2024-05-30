Set against the backdrop of a tumultuous political landscape in South Korea,The Whirlwindfollows the colossal clash between the prime minister and the deputy prime minister, each driven by their own agenda. The tension escalates when the prime minister decides to assassinate the president, triggering a fierce power struggle that threatens to engulf the nation.

Debuting on June 28, the 12-episode series marks the return of esteemed Korean television screenwriter Park Kyung-su with his first ambitious project after seven years. Much like his previous hits such as The Chaserand Punchthat won Baeksang Arts Awards, The Whirlwind is gripping, cerebral, and packed with sharp ripostes and monologues. The teaser posters offer a tantalizing glimpse into the high-stakes showdown, with Prime Minister Park Dong-ho (Sul Kyung-gu) and Deputy Prime Minister Jeong Su-jin (Kim Hee-ae) locked in a confrontational stance beside the fallen president. The imagery is laden with symbolism, hinting at the turbulent political storm that looms on the horizon.

The teaser trailer, meanwhile, plunges viewers into the heart of the action, opening with the dramatic collapse of the president and Park's shocking admission of guilt. As Park grapples with his decision to commit a heinous act in the name of justice, Jeong seeks to capitalize on the chaos to further her own ambitions.

The dynamic interplay between good and evil promises to mesmerize audiences, with neither character emerging unscathed from the moral quagmire they find themselves in. With each passing moment, tensions rise as Park orchestrates a daring bid for power. Veteran actors Sul and Kim turn in electrifying performances that add depth and realism to the show, keeping viewers hooked until the very end.

Whose side are you on? Join the political intrigue with The Whirlwindon June 28, only on Netflix.