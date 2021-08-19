Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Netflix, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : Three Unconventional And Untold Tales Of Love, Ankahi Kahaniya Coming Soon On Netflix

08/19/2021 | 06:24am EDT
Netflix's latest anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya is set to release on Netflix on September 17th, 2021

Mumbai, August 18, 2021: 'Ek tha Raja, Ek thi Rani, Dono mil gaye, Khatam kahani' is a story that everyone remembers from their childhood but what if someone finds comfort when they part ways? Netflix presents to you 'Ankahi Kahaniya' - three unheard and untold tales of love that will make you wonder - What is love?

Produced by RSVP Movies and directed by three acclaimed directors, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary, the anthology takes us through winding paths of longing and love. On this journey of finding true love are some unconventional characters, that are brought to life by a set of versatile actors, namely Abhishek Banarjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for her intriguing stories and captivating narratives, returns with a tale of love that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. Talking about her film she said, 'With every story I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through. I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix belief and impact. '

'This is a story of the city in the 1980s and young love in the world of single screen theatres. When you're young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love's a sweet escape. And what's better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly?

This one's especially close to my heart. And I'm really excited for everyone to watch it!'said renowned filmmaker, Abhishek Chaubey

Speaking about the genre and storytelling filmmaker Saket Chaudhary said, 'Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of Ankahi Kahaniya's thriving story theme. It was great working alongside a talented set of directors and collaborating with Netflix for this anthology.'

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, 'As we expand our film slate in India, we are thrilled to announce our new anthology film, Ankahi Kahaniyan. These unexpected love stories are brought to life by incredibly talented filmmakers, cast and crew, and we can't wait to bring it to our members.'

Ankahi Kahaniya will premiere exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries on September 17th, 2021

Producers

Ronnie Screwvala

Ashi Dua Sara

Cast: Abhishek Banerjee

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Story: Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain & Nitesh Tiwari

Cast: Rinku Mahadeo Rajguru, Dellzad Hiwale

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Story: Based On The Kannada Story 'Madhyantara' By Jayant Kaikini

Cast: Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi

Director: Saket Chaudhary

Story: Zeenat Lakhani & Saket Chaudhary

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. For the latest news, updates and entertainment from Netflix India, follow us on IG @Netflix_IN, TW @NetflixIndia and FB @NetflixIndia

Netflix Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
