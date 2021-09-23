Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
News 
Summary

Netflix : Tiger King 2 Leads Pack Of Upcoming Documentaries Exploring Crimes, Cons, and Scams →

09/23/2021 | 10:12am EDT
Stories about real crimes have captivated audiences since the dawn of media, from the old days of town criers and tabloids to today's podcasts and social media. As we've seen since our Emmy Award-winning series Making A Murderer first pierced the culture in 2015, documentaries can also meet that curiosity by immersing viewers in a true story to dissect its complexities and make sense of the unexpected.

Now as we explore the spectrum of true crime, one particularly riveting area is that of cons, scams, and cautionary tales. For example, earlier this year our series Heist revealed how ordinary people almost got away with extraordinary cons, This Is A Robbery examined a still-unsolved art theft, and Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami chronicled the rise and fall of drug kingpins.

Whether you want to dive into the psyche of a con artist, empathize with the victims of a scam, or piece together the puzzle of an investigation, these wild stories are often full of surprising twists and unusual perspectives.

Today we're announcing five upcoming docs sure to spark conversation, including the continuation of a cultural phenomenon:

Tiger King 2 -- Coming This Year

  • The global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem.

  • Directors: Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin

  • Executive Producers: Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens, Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin

  • Production Company: A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman -- Series Premieres in January 2022

  • Logline: From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world's most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother's safety.

  • Directors: Sam Benstead, Gareth Johnson

  • Executive Producers: Bart Layton, Rebecca North

  • Production Company: RAW

The Tinder Swindler -- Film Premieres in February 2022

  • Logline:The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

  • Director: Felicity Morris

  • Executive Producers: Bart Layton and Sam Starbuck for RAW; Jeff Gaspin and Eric Levy for Gaspin Media; Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz for AGC Studios

  • Production Company: RAW

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King -- Film Premieres in 2022

  • Logline: Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.

  • Director: Luke Sewell

  • Executive Producers: Sophie Jones, Morgan Matthews

  • Production Company: Minnow Films

Bad Vegan -- Series Premieres in 2022

  • Logline: Celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis becomes the "Vegan Fugitive" when she's conned out of millions by a man who convinces her that he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal -- as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 14:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 665 M - -
Net income 2021 4 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 261 B 261 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,15x
EV / Sales 2022 7,99x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 590,65 $
Average target price 596,06 $
Spread / Average Target 0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.9.23%261 419
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.21%550 571
PROSUS N.V.-21.59%258 690
AIRBNB, INC.15.78%105 280
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.02%84 551
DOORDASH, INC.52.48%73 555