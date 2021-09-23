Netflix : Tiger King 2 Leads Pack Of Upcoming Documentaries Exploring Crimes, Cons, and Scams →

Stories about real crimes have captivated audiences since the dawn of media, from the old days of town criers and tabloids to today's podcasts and social media. As we've seen since our Emmy Award-winning series Making A Murderer first pierced the culture in 2015, documentaries can also meet that curiosity by immersing viewers in a true story to dissect its complexities and make sense of the unexpected.

Now as we explore the spectrum of true crime, one particularly riveting area is that of cons, scams, and cautionary tales. For example, earlier this year our series Heist revealed how ordinary people almost got away with extraordinary cons, This Is A Robbery examined a still-unsolved art theft, and Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami chronicled the rise and fall of drug kingpins.

Whether you want to dive into the psyche of a con artist, empathize with the victims of a scam, or piece together the puzzle of an investigation, these wild stories are often full of surprising twists and unusual perspectives.

Today we're announcing five upcoming docs sure to spark conversation, including the continuation of a cultural phenomenon:

Tiger King 2 -- Coming This Year

The global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem.

Directors: Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin

Executive Producers: Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens, Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin

Production Company: A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman -- Series Premieres in January 2022

Logline: From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world's most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother's safety.

Directors: Sam Benstead, Gareth Johnson

Executive Producers: Bart Layton, Rebecca North

Production Company: RAW

The Tinder Swindler -- Film Premieres in February 2022

Logline: The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

Director: Felicity Morris

Executive Producers: Bart Layton and Sam Starbuck for RAW; Jeff Gaspin and Eric Levy for Gaspin Media; Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz for AGC Studios

Production Company: RAW

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King -- Film Premieres in 2022

Logline: Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.

Director : Luke Sewell

Executive Producers : Sophie Jones, Morgan Matthews

Production Company: Minnow Films

Bad Vegan -- Series Premieres in 2022