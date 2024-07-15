At a time when land prices are soaring, a group of cunning con artists is ready to exploit every opportunity. The newly releasedTokyo Swindlerstrailer gives a peek at the tension among the deceived developers, the land swindlers, and the detectives hot on their trail. But who will get the last laugh? As each group's desires clash and intertwine, their lives are put at risk.

Led by Harrison Yamanaka (Etsushi Toyokawa), this notorious group of real estate crooks defrauds major developers out of large sums of money. They execute their scheme by fabricating documents and recruiting imposters to pose as landowners. Alongside Harrison are negotiator Takumi (Go Ayano), informer Takeshita (Kazuki Kitamura), imposter recruiter Reiko (Eiko Koike), legal advisor Goto (Pierre Taki), and forger Nagai (Shota Sometani) - each a master in their field. Their next target is the biggest yet: a 10-billion-yen plot of land next to a Buddhist temple. Can they pull it off without getting caught?

Based on Ko Shinjo's novel of the same name, Tokyo Swindlersis brought to life as an exceptional crime thriller directed and scripted by the award-winning Hitoshi One (Moteki,Elpis). Takkyu Ishino of music group "Denki Groove" makes his debut as a composer for the series' original score, a collaboration born from One's compelling vision. Ishino recalls, "During our first meeting, the director asked me to create the main theme reminiscent of my old album 'LUNATIQUE.' He also wanted the overall feel to be 'unsettling.' Thanks to his clear vision, the discussion went smoothly."

To meet director One's request to include a guitar sound, Ishino read the script and initially created more than 10 demo tracks. As the project progressed, he expanded and refined his ideas, ultimately composing nearly 40 scores. "Had I known from the start that I'd need to create 40 tracks, I might've gotten overwhelmed. But it just evolved naturally to that number, although it was definitely challenging," he reflects.

Author Ko Shinjo was delighted with how the live-action adaptation turned out, saying, "I binged the series from morning to evening, completely absorbed and losing track of time. The suspense had my heart racing. All I know is I want to watch it again."

Don't miss this epic game of deception where everyone's fates are at stake. Tokyo Swindlersstreams globally on July 25, only on Netflix.

Story Real estate prices in Tokyo have once again begun to skyrocket. Takumi Tsujimoto (Go Ayano) meets Harrison Yamanaka (Etsushi Toyokawa), the leader of a notorious group of real estate swindlers. Along with informer Takeshita (Kazuki Kitamura), impostor recruiter Reiko (Eiko Koike), and legal advisor Goto (Pierre Taki), Takumi helps carry out real estate fraud as a negotiator. Their next target is the biggest yet: a 10 billion yen real estate scam. While the swindlers engage in a clever back-and-forth with land owners and major developers who are desperate to repurpose land, the police relentlessly pursue them. Amid the three-way struggle between the deceivers, the deceived, and the detectives pursuing the con artists, a series of unforeseen events causes cracks to form within the swindler group, revealing the madness and greed among them. This conflict also brings to light Takumi's past - and Harrison's grudge. About the Series Tokyo Swindlers Screenplay and Directed by: Hitoshi One

Cast: Go Ayano, Etsushi Toyokawa Kazuki Kitamura, Eiko Koike, Pierre Taki, Shota Sometani Izumi Matsuoka, Kaito Yoshimura, Anthony, Satoru Matsuo, Taro Suruga, Makita Sports Elaiza Ikeda, Lily Franky, Koji Yamamoto

Based on the novel: "Tokyo Swindlers" by Ko Shinjo (published by Shueisha Bunko) © Ko Shinjo/Shueisha Music: Takkyu Ishino Producers: Kenichi Yoshida, Harue Miyake Cinematographers: Shoichi Ato, Shigeki Morishita Lighting Designer: Yuki Nakamura Production Designers: Yuji Tsuzuki, Makoto Asano Sound Recordist: Shinji Watanabe Sound Designer: Hiro Ishizaka Editor: Yasuyuki Ozeki Stylist: Daisuke Iga Costume Designer: Satoe Araki Hair & Make-up: Michiyo Miyauchi Special Make-up Supervisor: Etsuko Egawa Stunt Coordinator: Masayoshi Deguchi VFX Supervisor: Issei Oda Title Sequence Design: Kenji Nakashima Script Supervisor: Naoko Isaka Casting Director: Yoshiko Arae Direction Supervisor: Kohei Ninomiya First Assistant Director: Takashi Kitano Production Managers: Yudai Yumita, Takehide Koyama Production Supervisors: Satoshi Fukushima, Keizo Shukuzaki Presented by: Netflix A Production by: Nikkatsu Corporation, Booster Project Launch date: July 25, 2024 Episode: 7 episodeshttps://www.netflix.com/tokyoswindlers#TokyoSwindlers