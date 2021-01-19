Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : Tops 200 Million Subscribers for the First Time -- Update

01/19/2021 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Micah Maidenberg and Joe Flint

Netflix Inc. ended last year with more than 200 million subscribers, a milestone powered by consumers left homebound by the coronavirus pandemic and rising demand in international markets where the streaming giant has a head start over many rivals.

Netflix on Tuesday said it added more than 8.5 million subscribers on a net basis in the fourth quarter, a gain that surpassed its forecast for the period. Overall, Netflix signed up what it said was a record 37 million subscribers in 2020 and had a total of 203.7 million users when the year finished up.

The company's subscriber count has roughly doubled since the third quarter of 2017, when it first exceeded 100 million paying customers.

The pandemic has charged Netflix's growth as consumer cut back on a range of leisure activities -- from dining out and vacations to visiting theaters and concert venues -- to comply with lockdown orders and limit the risk of infection. With many people spending more time at home, streaming demand jumped, bolstering Netflix as well as its competitors.

The Los Gatos, Calif., company said it generated $6.64 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, up from $5.45 billion for the year earlier and exceeding analysts' forecasts. But profit decreased to $542 million, or $1.19 a share, from $587 million, or $1.30 a share, the year earlier. Analysts predicted $1.36 a share for the latest period, according to FactSet.

Netflix shares rose 11.3% in after-hours trading Tuesday. The stock is up more than 48% in the last 12 months.

The streaming giant's strong performers in the quarter included the racy historical drama "Bridgerton," the miniseries "The Queen's Gambit," a new season of "The Crown" and the George Clooney movie "Midnight Sky."

While Covid-19 continues to restrict movie and television productions, Netflix said it currently has more than 500 titles in postproduction or ready to launch. Last week, the company unveiled a movie slate that will see a new release on its platform every week of 2021.

The bulk of the company's growth in 2020 occurred in the first two quarters, as Covid-19 and efforts to stop its spread transformed daily life in countries around the world. Subscriber gains fell, meanwhile, year over year in the latest period, a decline the company had said it expected.

Netflix also said it believes it no longer needs to raise debt going forward for day-to-day operations. The company currently anticipates 2021 cash flow at break-even, an upgrade from its earlier projection, which was minus $1 billion to break-even.

The company said it intends to maintain $10 billion to $15 billion in gross debt. Netflix is also considering a stock buyback program to return cash to shareholders. The company previously repurchased shares from 2007 to 2011, it said in a shareholder letter.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com and Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 1644ET

All news about NETFLIX, INC.
04:55pNETFLIX : big 4Q lifts video service above 200M subscribers
AQ
04:47pNETFLIX : says borrowing to end as global membership tops 200 million
RE
04:45pNETFLIX : Tops 200 Million Subscribers for the First Time -- Update
DJ
04:31pNETFLIX : Tops 200 Million Subscribers for the First Time
DJ
04:25pWall Street closes higher as Yellen backs more stimulus
RE
04:23pNETFLIX : Q4 EPS Declines, Revenue Rises, Issues Upbeat Q1 Forecast; Shares Clim..
MT
04:12pNETFLIX : Expects Net Subscriber Additions of 6 Million in Q1
MT
04:10pNETFLIX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:09pNETFLIX : says borrowing to end as global membership tops 200 million
RE
04:05pNETFLIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 962 M - -
Net income 2020 2 861 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,16x
EV / Sales 2021 7,77x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 551,33 $
Last Close Price 497,98 $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-7.91%220 005
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED16.13%806 982
PROSUS N.V.5.25%182 296
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.86%97 924
NASPERS LIMITED12.89%95 374
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.1.64%60 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ