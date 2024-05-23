An otherworldly universe awaits inJoko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, premiering on June 14. Flashing a series of bizarre and intriguing events, the trailer sparks curiosity about the existence of an alternate reality filled with supernatural beings on Earth. Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreamschronicles the journey of a group of ordinary people trying to save humanity from those who wish to take over the world. The story is told across seven episodes, each spotlighting a key character dealing with extraordinary events that span from 1985 to 2024. While seemingly random, these peculiar incidents are interconnected, offering insights into the origins of our world and the looming threats to humanity. This new universe will be guided by key characters played by prominent Indonesian actors, including Ario Bayu, Fachry Albar, Marissa Anita, and more. Crafted in the supernatural sci-fi genre, Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreamsstands as the first of its kind in Indonesian cinema. "While the series is rooted in the science-fiction genre, we've ensured its accessibility to our local audience," Anwar explains, noting that each episode begins with elements familiar to Indonesian viewers. What secrets about humanity will be revealed? Discover the answers in Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, premiering June 14, only on Netflix.