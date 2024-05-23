Netflix : Trailer for ‘Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams’ Explores a Hidden World Within Our Own →
May 22, 2024 at 11:23 pm EDT
Share
Back to All News
Trailer for 'Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams' Explores a Hidden World Within Our Own
Play Video
Play Video
Entertainment
23 May 2024
GlobalIndonesia
Link copied to clipboard
An otherworldly universe awaits inJoko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, premiering on June 14. Flashing a series of bizarre and intriguing events, the trailer sparks curiosity about the existence of an alternate reality filled with supernatural beings on Earth. Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreamschronicles the journey of a group of ordinary people trying to save humanity from those who wish to take over the world. The story is told across seven episodes, each spotlighting a key character dealing with extraordinary events that span from 1985 to 2024. While seemingly random, these peculiar incidents are interconnected, offering insights into the origins of our world and the looming threats to humanity. This new universe will be guided by key characters played by prominent Indonesian actors, including Ario Bayu, Fachry Albar, Marissa Anita, and more. Crafted in the supernatural sci-fi genre, Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreamsstands as the first of its kind in Indonesian cinema. "While the series is rooted in the science-fiction genre, we've ensured its accessibility to our local audience," Anwar explains, noting that each episode begins with elements familiar to Indonesian viewers. What secrets about humanity will be revealed? Discover the answers in Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, premiering June 14, only on Netflix.
Mira Febri Mellya
Publicist
mmell@netflix.com
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Netflix Inc. published this content on
23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
23 May 2024 03:22:04 UTC.
Netflix, Inc. specializes in on-line broadcasting services for films and television series provided continuously by subscription. Members pay a monthly fee for access to unlimited on-demand content on their computers (PC and MAC), portable telephones, televisions, or other devices (Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, Blu-Ray, etc.) connected to the Internet. The group is also involved in DVD and Blu-ray leasing by mail. Net sales break down by type of revenue as follows:
- streaming subscriptions revenues (99.8%);
- DVD subscriptions revenues (0.2%).
At the end of 2023, Netflix, Inc. had over 260 million subscribers.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.3%), Latin America (13.3%) and Asia/Pacific (11.3%).