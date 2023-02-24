Advanced search
Netflix : Two Popular ABEMA Reality Series Coming to Netflix in 2023 →
PU
02:06aExclusive-Netflix making preparations to open Vietnam office - sources
RE
01:37aLight show meets opera as new 'Turandot' seeks to lure people back to theatre
RE
Netflix : Two Popular ABEMA Reality Series Coming to Netflix in 2023 →

02/24/2023 | 02:27am EST
ABEMA, the Japanese video streaming service known as the "TV for the Future," has announced a new partnership with Netflix to produce new seasons of hit romantic TV series Who is the Wolfand Falling in Love Like a Romantic Drama. The shows will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide, and they will have a different look and feel from the series currently streaming on ABEMA.

Who is the Wolfhas gained a lot of attention, particularly from young women, while Falling in Love Like a Romantic Dramaelicited a huge response from female viewers in their 20s and 30s. The new season of Who is the Wolf will begin streaming on Netflix in Japan in early summer, followed by a global release. The new season of Falling in Love Like a Romantic Dramawill stream worldwide on Netflix in fall.

Yuka Yokoyama, producer, ABEMA, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "I am honored that ABEMA can start a project with Netflix as a content partner. The new series that will stream exclusively on Netflix will be designed to appeal in a different way from the previous series on ABEMA. Working with Netflix, we strive to produce shows that entertain audiences in Japan and around the world."

Mitsuko Kobayashi, Live Action Creative Manager, Netflix, also spoke about the collaboration, saying, "With this collaboration, Netflix will expand our lineup of must-watch unscripted television and bring joy to fans of reality shows worldwide."

More on the announcement can be found here.

Netflix Inc. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
