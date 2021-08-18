Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : U.S. SEC, federal prosecutors charge former Netflix staffers with insider trading

08/18/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix sign-on is shown on an iPad in Encinitas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday it has charged three former engineers at Netflix Inc with trading on nonpublic information around the company's subscriber growth that generated over $3 million in total profit.

The SEC's complaint, filed in federal court in Seattle, charges the streaming service's ex-staffers with violating antifraud provisions and trying to evade detection by using encrypted messaging applications. It also found that the staffers exchanged the information with relatives and friends so as to receive cash kickbacks in advance of several consecutive Netflix quarterly earnings, the SEC said.

The defendants may also pay fines, the SEC said.

In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington filed a criminal information against the defendants, which could lead to time spent in prison.

"We allege that a Netflix employee and his close associates engaged in a long-running, multimillion dollar scheme to profit from valuable, misappropriated company information," said Erin Schneider, director of the SEC's San Francisco regional office. "The charges announced today hold each of the participants accountable for their roles in the scheme."

"This case reflects our continued use of sophisticated analytical tools to detect, unravel and halt pernicious insider trading schemes that involve multiple tippers, traders, and market events."

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
04:46pNETFLIX : U.S. SEC, federal prosecutors charge former Netflix staffers with insi..
RE
04:45pNETFLIX : U.S. SEC, federal prosecutors charge former Netflix staffers with insi..
RE
01:41p'UNTOLD' TRAILER : Caitlyn Jenner reflects on sports career, identity issues
AQ
12:14pHOLLAND TAYLOR REFLECTS ON HER SCENE : P.S. I Still Love You' →
PU
10:54aNETFLIX : Jack O'Connell And Matthew Duckett Join The Cast Of Lady Chatterley's ..
PU
08:58aCOMCAST : ViacomCBS to launch streaming service SkyShowtime in Europe
RE
08/17NETFLIX : tells fans to discover the mystery in new Bob Ross documentary trailer
AQ
08/17NETFLIX : 'The Crown' gives first look at Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki in Sea..
AQ
08/17NETFLIX : How 'He's All That' Updates a Classic Teen Movie for a New Generation ..
PU
08/17Wall St set to fall from record highs after weak retail data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 666 M - -
Net income 2021 4 762 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,09x
EV / Sales 2022 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 518,91 $
Average target price 583,81 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-4.04%229 667
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.66%531 401
PROSUS N.V.-20.00%171 034
AIRBNB, INC.-1.98%89 138
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.61%77 258
NASPERS LIMITED-20.85%66 200