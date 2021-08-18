Netflix : U.S. SEC, federal prosecutors charge former Netflix staffers with insider trading

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday it has charged three
former engineers at Netflix Inc with trading on
nonpublic information around the company's subscriber growth
that generated over $3 million in total profit.
The SEC's complaint, filed in federal court in Seattle,
charges the streaming service's ex-staffers with violating
antifraud provisions and trying to evade detection by using
encrypted messaging applications. It also found that the
staffers exchanged the information with relatives and friends so
as to receive cash kickbacks in advance of several consecutive
Netflix quarterly earnings, the SEC said.
The defendants may also pay fines, the SEC said.
In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the
Western District of Washington filed a criminal information
against the defendants, which could lead to time spent in
prison.
"We allege that a Netflix employee and his close associates
engaged in a long-running, multimillion dollar scheme to profit
from valuable, misappropriated company information," said Erin
Schneider, director of the SEC's San Francisco regional office.
"The charges announced today hold each of the participants
accountable for their roles in the scheme."
"This case reflects our continued use of sophisticated
analytical tools to detect, unravel and halt pernicious insider
trading schemes that involve multiple tippers, traders, and
market events."
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington
Editing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis)