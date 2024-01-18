NETFLIX : UBS raises its price target

The analyst believes that Netflix is the main beneficiary of the sector's momentum.



UBS confirms its Buy recommendation on the stock and raises its price target to $560 (from $500), representing a 17% increase on the current price.



We expect estimates and multiples to rise as the industry raises prices, consolidates platforms, cuts expenses and renews partner licenses," says UBS.



For Q4, Netflix expects EPS of $2.15, an operating margin of 13.3%, revenues of around $8.69 billion and operating income of $1.16 billion.



