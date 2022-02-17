Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : UK Documentary Talent Fund Launches Ten Films In Its Inaugural Year →

02/17/2022
Last night we screened ten amazing short documentaries created by aspiring filmmakers from across the UK as part of our inaugural Documentary Talent Fund. At the event, held in Central London, we were joined by our filmmakers alongside their contributors and crew, colleagues from UK-based production companies and members of the press.

We launched the fund back in December 2020 and received thousands of submissions from a diverse group of filmmakers to make their own documentary short film, answering the brief: "Britain's Not Boring And Here's a Story." The shortlisted ten filmmakers each received £40,000 to make films that shine a light on a unique perspective on British life, culture, and experience. They explore compelling topics of identity, community, self-belief, empowerment, disability, gender diversity, and inclusion, with the wider aim of elevating underrepresented stories and voices.

The winners range from first-time filmmakers to those with previous documentary experience and, most importantly, hail from across the UK - including Northern Ireland, Scotland, Manchester, London, Bristol, Gloucestershire, and Liverpool.

Throughout the year, the teams took part in Netflix-hosted workshops covering all aspects of the documentary-making processincluding legal, creative, HR, production and finance. Each filmmaking team also had a strong network of industry figures to guide them throughout the production process, as well as a Netflix line producer.

It's been an absolute pleasure to work with these talented filmmakers and to watch their ideas blossom into these fully formed documentaries. These films have been made in a year when Covid created extra challenges, and we're immensely proud of the tenacity, grit and creativity demonstrated to get these shorts made. The final films offer an exciting glimpse into the future of UK documentary filmmaking.

Learn more about the filmmakers at www.netflixdocfund.co.uk and check back in the coming days to watch their shorts on the site and on our Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel.

Netflix Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 413 M - -
Net income 2022 5 076 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 398,08 $
Average target price 513,13 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-33.92%176 733
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.25%581 627
PROSUS N.V.-8.00%196 022
AIRBNB, INC.12.10%116 872
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.76%70 970
NASPERS LIMITED-8.25%58 191