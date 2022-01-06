Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Untitled Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Heading To Netflix →

01/06/2022 | 03:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Director: Ursula Macfarlane (The Lost Sons, Untouchable)

  • Producers: Alexandra Lacey

  • ExecutiveProducers: Caryn Capotosto, for Propagate: Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Jonathan Schaerf

  • Quote from Ursula Macfarlane: "I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale. How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly? Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture. I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time."

  • Logline: A revelatory feature-length documentary about Anna Nicole Smith, featuring never before seen footage of the iconic Playboy and Guess jeans model, who blazed a trail through the 90s before her tragic death at the age of 39.

  • Bringing Anna Nicole's own voice to the foreground, the film will include never before seen, exclusive footage from an unreleased documentary of an enchanting, unguarded young Anna Nicole on the verge of global stardom, offering a unique glimpse into her life out of the spotlight, and her dreams as a young mother. Bringing surprising revelations to the story of an icon, the film will include testimony from those who knew Anna Nicole best when the cameras weren't rolling - many of whom have never shared their full story until now.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 20:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
03:57pANATOMY OF TV HIT 'YOU' : right book, creators, global reach
AQ
03:48pNETFLIX : Untitled Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Heading To Netflix →
PU
01:12pTaskUs to Hit Lofty Growth Target as Customer Service Moves Online, BofA Says
MT
10:24aJPMorgan Adjusts Netflix's Price Target to $725 From $750, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
09:38aToday on Wall Street: A hard pill to swallow
08:17aNETFLIX COM INC : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/05NETFLIX : All Aboard the Chakda ‘Xpress →
PU
01/05'Archive 81' trailer teases supernatural mystery in Netflix series
AQ
01/05NETFLIX : A closer look at Ola Abdelsabbour's new world →
PU
01/05NETFLIX : Kapil Sharma is Not Done Yet! →
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 710 M - -
Net income 2021 4 870 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 251 B 251 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales 2022 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 567,52 $
Average target price 649,07 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-1.87%251 384
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.33%530 782
PROSUS N.V.-1.50%210 095
AIRBNB, INC.-2.55%101 599
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.12%83 891
NASPERS LIMITED-3.10%61 622