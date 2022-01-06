Netflix : Untitled Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Heading To Netflix →

Director: Ursula Macfarlane (The Lost Sons, Untouchable)

Producers: Alexandra Lacey

ExecutiveProducers: Caryn Capotosto, for Propagate: Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Jonathan Schaerf

Quote from Ursula Macfarlane: "I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale. How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly? Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture. I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time."

Logline: A revelatory feature-length documentary about Anna Nicole Smith, featuring never before seen footage of the iconic Playboy and Guess jeans model, who blazed a trail through the 90s before her tragic death at the age of 39.