Netflix : Untitled Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Heading To Netflix →
01/06/2022 | 03:48pm EST
Director: Ursula Macfarlane (The Lost Sons, Untouchable)
Producers: Alexandra Lacey
ExecutiveProducers: Caryn Capotosto, for Propagate: Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Jonathan Schaerf
Quote from Ursula Macfarlane: "I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale. How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly? Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture. I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time."
Logline: A revelatory feature-length documentary about Anna Nicole Smith, featuring never before seen footage of the iconic Playboy and Guess jeans model, who blazed a trail through the 90s before her tragic death at the age of 39.
Bringing Anna Nicole's own voice to the foreground, the film will include never before seen, exclusive footage from an unreleased documentary of an enchanting, unguarded young Anna Nicole on the verge of global stardom, offering a unique glimpse into her life out of the spotlight, and her dreams as a young mother. Bringing surprising revelations to the story of an icon, the film will include testimony from those who knew Anna Nicole best when the cameras weren't rolling - many of whom have never shared their full story until now.