By Josh Beckerman

Shares of Netflix Inc. were recently up 2.8% at $226.99 after it said an ad-supported tier priced at $6.99 monthly will debut in November.

The "Basic with Ads" service will initially be available in 12 countries including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, Japan, Brazil and Australia.

Not all of Netflix's content will be available, due to licensing restrictions.

10-13-22 1330ET