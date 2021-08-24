Netflix Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since January 2018 -- Data Talk

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is currently at $553.82, up $0.49 or 0.09%

-- Would be highest close since April 19, 2021, when it closed at $554.44

-- Currently up eight consecutive days; up 8.44% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Jan. 29, 2018, when it rose for eight straight trading days

-- Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending April 8, 2021, when it rose 9.16%

-- Up 7% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2020, when it rose 10.2%

-- Up 2.42% year-to-date

-- Down 5.55% from its all-time closing high of $586.34 on Jan. 20, 2021

-- Up 12.89% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2020), when it closed at $490.58

-- Down 5.55% from its 52 week closing high of $586.34 on Jan. 20, 2021

-- Up 17.84% from its 52 week closing low of $469.96 on Sept. 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $555.31

-- Up 0.36% at today's intraday high

All data as of 3:29:13 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1548ET