    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since January 2018 -- Data Talk

08/24/2021 | 03:49pm EDT
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is currently at $553.82, up $0.49 or 0.09%

-- Would be highest close since April 19, 2021, when it closed at $554.44

-- Currently up eight consecutive days; up 8.44% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Jan. 29, 2018, when it rose for eight straight trading days

-- Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending April 8, 2021, when it rose 9.16%

-- Up 7% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2020, when it rose 10.2%

-- Up 2.42% year-to-date

-- Down 5.55% from its all-time closing high of $586.34 on Jan. 20, 2021

-- Up 12.89% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2020), when it closed at $490.58

-- Down 5.55% from its 52 week closing high of $586.34 on Jan. 20, 2021

-- Up 17.84% from its 52 week closing low of $469.96 on Sept. 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $555.31

-- Up 0.36% at today's intraday high

All data as of 3:29:13 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1548ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 666 M - -
Net income 2021 4 762 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 245 B 245 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,60x
EV / Sales 2022 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 553,33 $
Average target price 584,32 $
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.2.33%244 902
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.09%529 859
PROSUS N.V.-22.65%256 201
AIRBNB, INC.-0.01%90 928
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.61%77 258
NASPERS LIMITED-24.13%62 152