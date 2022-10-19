Netflix Up Over 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is currently at $273.74, up $32.89 or 13.65%

--Would be highest close since April 19, 2022, when it closed at $348.61

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 20, 2021, when it rose 16.85%

--Currently up four of the past six days

--Up 16.27% month-to-date

--Down 54.56% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2011, when it fell 60.56%

--Down 60.42% from its all-time closing high of $691.69 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Down 56.21% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 20, 2021), when it closed at $625.14

--Down 60.42% from its 52-week closing high of $691.69 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 64.54% from its 52-week closing low of $166.37 on May 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $277.50; highest intraday level since April 19, 2022, when it hit $351.68

--Up 15.21% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 20, 2021, when it rose as much as 18.24%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:03:22 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1023ET