Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09 2022-10-19 am EDT
276.62 USD   +14.84%
10:55aOppenheimer Adjusts Netflix Price Target to $365 From $325, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10:42aHousing starts dampens the mood, despite strong corporate results
MS
10:24aNetflix Up Over 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix Up Over 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is currently at $273.74, up $32.89 or 13.65%


--Would be highest close since April 19, 2022, when it closed at $348.61

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 20, 2021, when it rose 16.85%

--Currently up four of the past six days

--Up 16.27% month-to-date

--Down 54.56% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2011, when it fell 60.56%

--Down 60.42% from its all-time closing high of $691.69 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Down 56.21% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 20, 2021), when it closed at $625.14

--Down 60.42% from its 52-week closing high of $691.69 on Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 64.54% from its 52-week closing low of $166.37 on May 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $277.50; highest intraday level since April 19, 2022, when it hit $351.68

--Up 15.21% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 20, 2021, when it rose as much as 18.24%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:03:22 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1023ET

All news about NETFLIX, INC.
10:55aOppenheimer Adjusts Netflix Price Target to $365 From $325, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10:42aHousing starts dampens the mood, despite strong corporate results
MS
10:24aNetflix Up Over 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Ta..
DJ
10:16aNETFLIX COM INC : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09:39aBenchmark Adjusts Price Target on Netflix to $162 From $157, Reiterates Sell Rating
MT
09:19aRosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Netflix to $226 From $201, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09:18aMacquarie Adjusts Price Target on Netflix to $285 From $230, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08:59aWall St set to open lower as soaring Treasury yields dampen Netflix-led gains
RE
08:56aCowen Raises Netflix's Price Target to $340 From $325, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08:36aDeutsche Bank Upgrades Netflix to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $350 From $270
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 546 M - -
Net income 2022 4 611 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 240,86 $
Average target price 261,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-60.02%107 112
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.31%305 295
AIRBNB, INC.-29.16%75 422
PROSUS N.V.-26.76%72 110
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.15%54 666
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-8.79%29 825