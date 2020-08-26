Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2019 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is currently at $537.51, up $46.93 or 9.57%

-- Would be highest close since July 10, 2020, when it closed at $548.73

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 4, 2019, when it rose 9.72%

-- Piper Sandler analyst Yung Kim notes that Netflix has added 26 million subscribers through the first half of the year, nearly matching the 28 million added in all of 2019, getting an obvious boost from the pandemic

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 9.96% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending April 14, 2020, when it rose 11.55%

-- Up 9.95% month-to-date; on pace for best month since April 2020, when it rose 11.81%

-- Up 66.12% year-to-date

-- Down 2.04% from its all-time closing high of $548.73 on July 10, 2020

-- Up 84.22% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 28, 2019), when it closed at $291.77

-- Down 2.04% from its 52-week closing high of $548.73 on July 10, 2020

-- Up 111.13% from its 52-week closing low of $254.59 on Sept. 24, 2019

-- Traded as high as $538.44; highest intraday level since July 13, 2020, when it hit $575.37

-- Up 9.76% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 23, 2020, when it rose as much as 10%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 12:36:37 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.10% 28280.66 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
NASDAQ 100 1.60% 11919.066802 Delayed Quote.33.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.34% 11626.582616 Delayed Quote.26.83%
NETFLIX, INC. 9.85% 541.535 Delayed Quote.51.61%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES -0.48% 77.03 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
S&P 500 0.74% 3470.51 Delayed Quote.6.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
12:59pNetflix Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2019 -..
DJ
12:57pNETFLIX : Radha Blank films 'The Forty-Year-Old Version' in Netflix first look
AQ
12:49pTechnology stocks power S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs
RE
12:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Seeks to Extend Winning Streak
DJ
11:40a'JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS' : Teen forms band with ghosts in trailer for Netflix se..
AQ
10:49aTechnology stocks power S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs
RE
08/25'ENOLA HOLMES' : Millie Bobby Brown plays sleuth in trailer for Netflix film
AQ
08/24'COBRA KAI' : Netflix teases 'secrets' in Season 3, set for 2021 release
AQ
08/24'THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR' : Netflix shares poster for 'Hill House' follow-up
AQ
08/21NETFLIX : cancels 'Society,' 'Not OK'
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 846 M - -
Net income 2020 2 803 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 79,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,11x
EV / Sales 2021 7,79x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 512,91 $
Last Close Price 490,58 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.51.61%216 353
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED46.83%667 703
PROSUS N.V.26.71%162 316
NASPERS LIMITED35.92%78 975
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.88%54 664
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.79.67%50 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group