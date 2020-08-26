Netflix Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2019 -- Data Talk

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is currently at $537.51, up $46.93 or 9.57%

-- Would be highest close since July 10, 2020, when it closed at $548.73

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 4, 2019, when it rose 9.72%

-- Piper Sandler analyst Yung Kim notes that Netflix has added 26 million subscribers through the first half of the year, nearly matching the 28 million added in all of 2019, getting an obvious boost from the pandemic

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 9.96% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending April 14, 2020, when it rose 11.55%

-- Up 9.95% month-to-date; on pace for best month since April 2020, when it rose 11.81%

-- Up 66.12% year-to-date

-- Down 2.04% from its all-time closing high of $548.73 on July 10, 2020

-- Up 84.22% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 28, 2019), when it closed at $291.77

-- Down 2.04% from its 52-week closing high of $548.73 on July 10, 2020

-- Up 111.13% from its 52-week closing low of $254.59 on Sept. 24, 2019

-- Traded as high as $538.44; highest intraday level since July 13, 2020, when it hit $575.37

-- Up 9.76% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 23, 2020, when it rose as much as 10%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 12:36:37 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet