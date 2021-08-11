Netflix : Victoria Justice And Adam Demos To Headline Untitled Australian Romcom For Netflix →

Executive Producers: Tracey Robertson, Nathan Mayfield, Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy, Fernando Szew
Cast: Victoria Justice (Afterlife of the Party, California King, Victorious) and Adam Demos (Sex/Life, Falling Inn Love)
Logline: To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.
The film will be shot on location in Queensland, Australia.
The film's production and post-production will be supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy, with the project creating approximately 120 jobs for Queenslanders.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said: 'This new Netflix film is the latest in a string of domestic and international productions continuing to fuel the state's screen boom which is critical to our economic recovery,'
'This project is a strong example of how our Production Attraction Strategy benefits Queensland's local screen sector via exciting co-production arrangements for local businesses, such as Hoodlum Entertainment, one of the state's most successful production companies.
'Screen is a major industry in our state and my Government's recently announced $71 million boost as part of our Economic Recovery Plan, including $53 million to the Production Attraction Strategy, will ensure that the current pipeline of production continues for years to come, for the benefit of our expert local cast and crew.'