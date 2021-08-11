Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Netflix, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : Victoria Justice And Adam Demos To Headline Untitled Australian Romcom For Netflix →

08/11/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
  • Director: Stuart McDonald (Summer Heights High, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

  • Writers: Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy (Love, Guaranteed, Falling Inn Love)

  • Producers: Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Deborah Glover, Tracey Vieira

  • Executive Producers: Tracey Robertson, Nathan Mayfield, Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy, Fernando Szew

  • Cast: Victoria Justice (Afterlife of the Party, California King, Victorious) and Adam Demos (Sex/Life, Falling Inn Love)

  • Logline: To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.

  • The film will be shot on location in Queensland, Australia.

  • The film's production and post-production will be supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy, with the project creating approximately 120 jobs for Queenslanders.

  • Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said: 'This new Netflix film is the latest in a string of domestic and international productions continuing to fuel the state's screen boom which is critical to our economic recovery,'

  • 'This project is a strong example of how our Production Attraction Strategy benefits Queensland's local screen sector via exciting co-production arrangements for local businesses, such as Hoodlum Entertainment, one of the state's most successful production companies.

  • 'Screen is a major industry in our state and my Government's recently announced $71 million boost as part of our Economic Recovery Plan, including $53 million to the Production Attraction Strategy, will ensure that the current pipeline of production continues for years to come, for the benefit of our expert local cast and crew.'

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 21:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 666 M - -
Net income 2021 4 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,03x
EV / Sales 2022 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 515,84 $
Average target price 583,81 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-3.84%228 309
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.18%594 728
PROSUS N.V.-11.31%148 515
AIRBNB, INC.0.78%90 001
NASPERS LIMITED-1.97%82 356
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%81 969