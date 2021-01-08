Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix, Inc.    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Netflix : WHAT IF THE BRAZILIAN LEGENDS WERE REAL? WATCH THE TRAILER FROM INVISIBLE CITY, PREMIERING ON FEBRUARY 5TH AT NETFLIX

01/08/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An environmental policeman stunned by the death of his wife, a fire and the mysterious appearance of a pink dolphin on a Rio de Janeiro beach. At first it may not make sense, but everything is connected on Netflix's new original Brazilian series, Invisible City. What if the legends you always heard about were real and hidden among us? Invisible City releases its official trailer and key art. Premiering on February 5th, it is the first live-action project by Carlos Saldanha, Brazilian director nominated for an Oscar and known for the animated franchises Ice Age and Rio, in addition to the animation Ferdinand.

With seven episodes, Invisible City brings relevant and current themes such as environmental preservation, the rescue of Brazilian popular culture, in addition to exploring human relationships through mystics and thriller. Starring Marco Pigossi and Alessandra Negrini, the cast is completed by Jessica Córes, Fábio Lago, Wesley Guimarães, Manu Diegues, Julia Konrad, José Dumont, Victor Sparapane and Áurea Maranhão, among others.

Invisible City is produced by Beto Gauss and Francesco Civita (Prodigo Films), with Caito Ortiz (Prodigo Films), Maresa Pullman (BottleCap Productions) and Marco Anton (Boipeba Filmes) also signing the executive production. Mirna Nogueira is the chief screenwriter of the show, which is directed by Luis Carone and Julia Jordão, with director-general Luis Carone.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with more than 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Prodigo Films

Prodigo Films is a renowned Brazilian producer, known as Coisa Mais Linda, a fictional series developed for Netflix (producing the 2nd season); (FDP) award-winning fiction series for HBO, and currently produces Invisible City, a series of fantastic realism by Brazilian director Carlos Saldanha, also for Netflix. Prodigo produced the feature films O Roubo da Taça, winner of the Audience award at SXSW 2016, and Matraga, which won 5 awards at the International Film Festival in Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, Prodigo produced and released Sueño Florianópolis, winner of 4 awards at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. In the USA, Prodigo is represented by the CAA agency. Other relevant works include: Aging - HBO (Documental Series - 2 seasons); Breaking the Silence - HBO (Documental Series); Mundo S / A - Globo News (Journalistic Program - 7 seasons); Motoboys_Vida Loca - by director Caito Ortiz (Documentary Feature).

About Carlos Saldanha

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Saldanha is a director / producer nominated twice for the Oscar and founder of the production companies BottleCap Productions (United States) and Boipeba Filmes (Brazil). He co-directed Ice Age (2002) and Robots (2005), in addition to directing the Oscar-nominated short animated film Scrat's Lost Adventure (2004). He also signed the direction of Ice Age 2 (2006) and Ice Age 3 (2009). In 2011, he created and directed Rio, a love letter to his homeland, which became a great success worldwide and won the sequence Rio 2. More recently, the director was in charge of the animation Ferdinand (2017), nominated for two Oscars.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 20:27:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
03:27pNETFLIX : What if the brazilian legends were real? watch the trailer from invisi..
PU
02:24pNETFLIX : Zendaya, John David Washington explore conflict in 'Malcolm & Marie' t..
AQ
01/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba, Tesla, Delivery Hero
01/07NETFLIX : to Exclusively Stream Little Big Women Worldwide
PU
01/07Netflix To Raise UK Subscription Prices, Noting $1 Billion Content Budget
MT
01/06EXPANDING OUR PRESENCE IN KOREA : Netflix Welcomes the New Year With Two New Pro..
PU
01/06Communications Services Slip As Investors Rotate Into Cyclical Sectors - Comm..
DJ
01/06Biden, Likely Democratic Senate Negative for Big Tech, Bullish for EV Sector,..
MT
01/06NETFLIX : raises monthly charges for UK subscribers
RE
01/06NETFLIX : Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez play parents in 'Yes Day' first look
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 943 M - -
Net income 2020 2 859 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 81,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,36x
EV / Sales 2021 7,92x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 548,67 $
Last Close Price 508,89 $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-5.89%224 825
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.76%698 089
PROSUS N.V.-5.21%166 904
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.06%99 000
NASPERS LIMITED2.70%83 329
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.5.31%62 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ