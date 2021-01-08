Netflix : WHAT IF THE BRAZILIAN LEGENDS WERE REAL? WATCH THE TRAILER FROM INVISIBLE CITY, PREMIERING ON FEBRUARY 5TH AT NETFLIX

An environmental policeman stunned by the death of his wife, a fire and the mysterious appearance of a pink dolphin on a Rio de Janeiro beach. At first it may not make sense, but everything is connected on Netflix's new original Brazilian series, Invisible City. What if the legends you always heard about were real and hidden among us? Invisible City releases its official trailer and key art. Premiering on February 5th, it is the first live-action project by Carlos Saldanha, Brazilian director nominated for an Oscar and known for the animated franchises Ice Age and Rio, in addition to the animation Ferdinand.

With seven episodes, Invisible City brings relevant and current themes such as environmental preservation, the rescue of Brazilian popular culture, in addition to exploring human relationships through mystics and thriller. Starring Marco Pigossi and Alessandra Negrini, the cast is completed by Jessica Córes, Fábio Lago, Wesley Guimarães, Manu Diegues, Julia Konrad, José Dumont, Victor Sparapane and Áurea Maranhão, among others.

Invisible City is produced by Beto Gauss and Francesco Civita (Prodigo Films), with Caito Ortiz (Prodigo Films), Maresa Pullman (BottleCap Productions) and Marco Anton (Boipeba Filmes) also signing the executive production. Mirna Nogueira is the chief screenwriter of the show, which is directed by Luis Carone and Julia Jordão, with director-general Luis Carone.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with more than 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Prodigo Films

Prodigo Films is a renowned Brazilian producer, known as Coisa Mais Linda, a fictional series developed for Netflix (producing the 2nd season); (FDP) award-winning fiction series for HBO, and currently produces Invisible City, a series of fantastic realism by Brazilian director Carlos Saldanha, also for Netflix. Prodigo produced the feature films O Roubo da Taça, winner of the Audience award at SXSW 2016, and Matraga, which won 5 awards at the International Film Festival in Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, Prodigo produced and released Sueño Florianópolis, winner of 4 awards at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. In the USA, Prodigo is represented by the CAA agency. Other relevant works include: Aging - HBO (Documental Series - 2 seasons); Breaking the Silence - HBO (Documental Series); Mundo S / A - Globo News (Journalistic Program - 7 seasons); Motoboys_Vida Loca - by director Caito Ortiz (Documentary Feature).

About Carlos Saldanha

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Saldanha is a director / producer nominated twice for the Oscar and founder of the production companies BottleCap Productions (United States) and Boipeba Filmes (Brazil). He co-directed Ice Age (2002) and Robots (2005), in addition to directing the Oscar-nominated short animated film Scrat's Lost Adventure (2004). He also signed the direction of Ice Age 2 (2006) and Ice Age 3 (2009). In 2011, he created and directed Rio, a love letter to his homeland, which became a great success worldwide and won the sequence Rio 2. More recently, the director was in charge of the animation Ferdinand (2017), nominated for two Oscars.