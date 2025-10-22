Wedbush maintains its "outperform" rating on Netflix shares, but with a price target lowered from $1,500 to $1,400, reflecting a P/E multiple of 37x (down from 38x previously) on its updated 2027 EPS estimate of $38.
"Netflix's third-quarter results and fourth-quarter guidance disappointed investors after several quarters of phenomenal results," the broker acknowledged the day after the video streaming giant's earnings release.
While acknowledging that it still has "much to prove," Wedbush nevertheless believes that Netflix is positioned for substantial growth in global advertising, which it says "should not be overlooked."
He believes that advertising revenue contributions could accelerate in the coming years thanks to live events, improved targeting and interactivity, expanded advertising partnerships, and additional purchasing capabilities.
Netflix, Inc. specializes in on-line broadcasting services for films and television series provided continuously by subscription. Members pay a monthly fee for access to unlimited on-demand content on their computers (PC and MAC), portable telephones, televisions, or other devices (Xbox 360, PlayStation, Wii, Blu-Ray, etc.) connected to the Internet.
At the end of 2024, Netflix, Inc. had approximately 302 million subscriptions.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.5%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.8%), Latin America (12.4%) and Asia/Pacific (11.3%).
