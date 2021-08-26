Netflix : Where's the diva in you? Confessions of an Invisible Girl, new Netflix Brazilian Film, gets its official trailer and key art →

São Paulo, August 26, 2021 - Why is it so difficult to be a normal person with friends? That's the million dollar question for Tetê (Klara Castanho) in Confessions of an Invisible Girl, a new film that debuts on September 22, only on Netflix. Based on the fun best seller Confissões de uma garota excluída, mal-amada e (um pouco) dramática written by Thalita Rebouças, the film set in Rio de Janeiro tells the story of a girl who, at 16, doesn't feel accepted at school or even at home.

When Tetê's unemployed parents need to move to her grandparents' house, the teenager is forced to start over at a different school. She'll try everything not to be bullied again and, who knows, perhaps even make friends and have a social life. The popular girls Valentina (Júlia Gomes) and Laís (Fernanda Concon) won't make it easy for her, but the equally invisible Davi (Gabriel Lima) and Zeca (Marcus Bessa) may become her allies and even help pave the way for crushes Erick (Lucca Picon) and Dudu (Caio Cabral).

At home, the daily routine of living with her parents and her loving but somewhat peculiar grandparents won't make the protagonist's life any easier. Tetê's comic - or tragicomic? - family is played by a strong cast starring Júlia Rabello, Stepan Nercessian, Rosane Gofman and Alcemar Vieira. The new home, friends (or lack thereof), crushes, social pressures, some awkward situations and self-love all become challenges for this girl who just wants to be herself.

Produced by Panorâmica for Netflix, Confessions of an Invisible Girl is directed by Bruno Garotti ( Rich in Love ), the name behind teenage successes in Brazilian cinema. The script was written by Bruno, Thalita Rebouças ( Double Dad ), Flávia Lins e Silva and Christiana Oliveira. The production is by Mara Lobão and Rodrigo Montenegro, with executive production by Vanessa Jardim and Augusto Medeiros.

About Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Tetê doesn't feel accepted either at school or at home. When her unemployed parents must move in with her grandparents at their home in Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, the 16-year-old girl must start over at a new school. She will try everything not to be bullied again, and maybe even make friends and have a social life.

More Brazil On Screen

Confessions of an Invisible Girl is one of the national productions that will be released this year. From July to December, original and new Brazilian content will be launched every month exclusively on the streaming service. From fictional and documentary series to movies and reality shows, the best Brazilian stories will be featured in different genres and formats, to different tastes and moods.

About Panorâmica

Panorâmica is an independent production company founded in 2003 by Mara Lobão and Rodrigo Montenegro. The company has created and produced more than 50 TV shows, films and VOD programs in different genres, such as the children's fiction series Gaby Estrella, nominated for the Emmy Kids Awards, BANFF Awards and APCA Awards; the film Tudo por um Pop Star, based on Thalita Rebouças book and a blockbuster success movie; and the film Cinderella Pop, based on the work of Paula Pimenta starring Maisa Silva, which was on Netflix top 10 in more than 11 countries. In addition to content for children, Panorâmica develops and produces solid intellectual offerings, including internationally distributed action and thriller series such as the adventure film Sem Volta; the police drama Rotas do Odio, and the investigative drama Os Ausentes.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.