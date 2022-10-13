Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  18:45 13/10/2022 BST
229.49 USD   +3.90%
06:38pNetflix to Launch Advertising-Supported Plan in November for $6.99 a Month in US
MT
06:31pNetflix Up 2.8%; Ad-Supported Tier to Begin in November
DJ
06:06pNetflix to Launch Ad-Supported Service for $6.99/Month
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix ad-supported plan to launch in November at $7 a month

10/13/2022 | 06:03pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Comic-Con International, in San Diego, California

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Thursday it will introduce a streaming plan with advertising for roughly $7 per month starting on Nov. 3, a move to attract new subscribers after the company lost customers in the first half of the year.

The $6.99 cost for the "Basic with Ads" plan is $3 less than Netflix's lowest-priced tier without commercials. The new option will be available in 12 countries including the United States, Britain, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan and Korea, the company said in a statement.

Subscribers to the plan will see roughly four to five minutes of advertising per hour, Netflix said. A "limited number" of movies and TV shows will not be available on the ad-supported plan because of licensing restrictions, "which we're working on," it added.

Netflix executives had adamantly opposed adding commercials to their service for years. They announced a change of heart in April when the company stunned Wall Street by shedding subscribers in the first quarter and predicting additional defections.

Other streaming services including Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max have cheaper, ad-supported options or will offer them soon.

Netflix, known for hits such as "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game," reported 220.7 million paying subscribers as of June, down nearly 1.2 million from the start of the year. The company projected it would add 1 million customers in the third quarter. The latest figures will be disclosed when Netflix reports earnings on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.17% 5.1268 Delayed Quote.-19.28%
NETFLIX, INC. 3.37% 228.675 Delayed Quote.-63.34%
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
06:38pNetflix to Launch Advertising-Supported Plan in November for $6.99 a Month in US
MT
06:31pNetflix Up 2.8%; Ad-Supported Tier to Begin in November
DJ
06:06pNetflix to Launch Ad-Supported Service for $6.99/Month
MT
06:03pNetflix ad-supported plan to launch in November at $7 a month
RE
06:02pIAS Selected to Provide Transparency to Netflix's Advertising Platform
PR
02:12pBig Tech's hiring freeze unlocks rich talent pool for U.S. startups
RE
05:01aEDF Negotiates Lower Price For General Electric's Nuclear Turbine Business
MT
10/12Correction: Cineplex Reports $23 Million September Box Office Revenue; Signs ..
MT
10/12Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Netflix to $182 From $186, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
10/12Cisco partners with Microsoft to add Teams to its meeting devices
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 646 M - 27 966 M
Net income 2022 4 629 M - 4 090 M
Net Debt 2022 8 769 M - 7 749 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98 222 M 98 222 M 86 799 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 220,87 $
Average target price 252,75 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-63.34%98 222
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.48%304 167
AIRBNB, INC.-32.52%71 848
PROSUS N.V.-28.94%69 281
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-38.04%51 438
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-8.43%29 052