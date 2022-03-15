Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : and Dr. Seuss Enterprises to Bring the Whimsical World of Dr. Seuss to Life With Five New Animated Preschool Series and Specials (1) →

03/15/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
Executive Producer Dustin Ferrer Tapped as Showrunner for New Series Inspired By Well-Known Dr. Seuss Books Including One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, The Sneetches, Horton Hears a Who! and More

Download art here.

Hollywood, Calif. - March 15, 2022 - Netflix and Dr. Seuss Enterprises today announced they will bring some of the most iconic and beloved stories and characters of Dr. Seuss to life with five new animated preschool series and specials. The projects are inspired by treasured stories like Horton Hears a Who!;The Sneetches;One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; and Wacky Wednesday, in addition to lovable characters like Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose. Executive Producer Dustin Ferrer (Esme & Roy, Shimmer & Shine, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) will serve as showrunner across all five, and additional showrunners will be revealed in the coming weeks. The announcement expands the partnership between Netflix and Dr. Seuss Enterprises even further, following the launch of the critically acclaimed animated series Green Eggs and Ham in 2019, which will have its anticipated second season premiere April 8, 2022.

The new Dr. Seuss line-up will serve as a true anchor for Netflix's expanded focus on pre-school. Introducing concepts of foundational learning, this new slate of programming will explore themes of diversity and respect for others all told through fun and engaging stories that incorporate the whimsical humor, distinctive visuals and rhythmic style of Dr. Seuss.

"Netflix is a trusted home for characters kids love, and generations of kids love the characters imagined by Dr. Seuss. These beloved stories have been a core part of families' libraries for many years and it gives me great pride that we are bringing them to our catalog of Netflix shows, in a fresh and modern way that resonates with audiences today," said Heather Tilert, Director of Preschool Content, Netflix.

Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, added, "Dr. Seuss Enterprises is proud of the collaborative relationship we share with Netflix. We are always looking for new and engaging ways to share our stories, characters and messages with the next generation of fans, and Netflix has a unique ability to create original, delightful adaptations of our timeless classics with an emphasis on imagination, fun, and education. Our partnership has been very prosperous thus far with our award-winning animated series Green Eggs and Ham. We hope to continue that success with our upcoming projects."

The greenlit projects include the following books:

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

Logline: This series follows the adventures of two loveable fish who are different in every way. Red and Blue consistently find themselves in comedic situations that allow them to introduce oppositional vocabulary to our preschool viewers.

Format: Series, 7-min eps and 2-min music videos

Animation: 2D

The Sneetches

Logline: As long as there have been Sneetches on beaches, the Star-Bellies and Moon-Bellies have lived separate lives. But when two young Sneetches form an unlikely friendship, they teach their communities that differences don't need to be avoided, they can be celebrated.

Format: 45-min special

Animation: 3D

Wacky Wednesday

Logline: In an otherwise perfectly normal town, whenever Wednesday rolls around things suddenly get wacky! Luckily, this town has a ten-year-old Wacky Expert who knows that humor inspires creativity and never fails to solve every wacky problem with an equally wacky solution.

Format: Series, 11-min eps

Animation: Mixed Media

Horton Hears a Who!

Logline: This series follows a young Horton as he explores the Jungle of Nool with his two best friends: going on daring adventures, helping their community, and learning how to stand up for what's fair.

Format: Series, 11-min eps

Animation: 3D

Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose

Logline: When a grumpy moose leader decides that he wants to be the happiest moose in the pack, he calls upon sweet Thidwick to help him. As this unlikely duo embarks on a comical adventure, Thidwick discovers that the key to happiness is being kind to others.

Format: 45-min special

Animation: 3D

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence, and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, California. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com, or follow on Instagram.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 17:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
