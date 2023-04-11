Netflix : and Lacoste Partner for a Must-Wear Collaboration →

Fashion and entertainment can ignite culture and drive fandom - so there's something powerful about a notable fashion brand and a beloved entertainment company coming together to connect fans in a whole new way.

Today, we are excited to announce that Netflix and Lacoste are creatively coming together to release a new collection celebrating some of the extraordinary universes of our most beloved shows including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow and Bone andElite.

Starting 12 April, the iconic Lacoste clothing - whether polos, sweatshirts, tracksuits and more - have been reimagined from the Upside Down to Las Encinas high school with the Lacoste crocodile dawning the costumes from these fan-favorite Netflix shows.

A Collection for All

Connecting cultures to culture. Netflix has given another brand carte blanche to work with the codes of some of its most renowned shows. Chosen for the values they convey and the diversity of their audiences, the eight shows are Stranger Things, Bridgerton,Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow and Boneand Elite. This collection will delight adventure lovers, romance fans, teen show enthusiasts and fiction aficionados.

"We think products can be a powerful medium for storytelling and partnering with Lacoste presents a unique opportunity to blend the worlds of fashion and entertainment," said Josh Simon, VP, Consumer Products, Netflix. "This collection is a compelling and creative way for fans to express their love for our stories and characters."

"We are delighted with this collaboration which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references of creativity and innovation, both with an unparalleled power to bring together communities from all walks of life. The collection born from our collaboration is the embodiment of this powerful encounter, of our respective codes, influences and know-how" says Catherine Spindler, Lacoste Deputy CEO.

A Collection of Icons

The iconic, genderless clothing of Lacoste has been revisited according to the universe of the eight shows. Polos, caps, sweatshirts and tracksuits are part of this new wardrobe, halfway between sports and fashion. For the occasion, the crocodile has donned the costumes of the Netflix characters and is embroidered or flocked on all the pieces in the range. For Stranger Things, his face changes into that of the terrifying Demogorgon. In a nod to Queen Charlotte from Shondaland's Bridgerton, he wears an oversized wig. Other pieces are adorned with an all-over toile de Jouy-like print, with the disguised crocodiles navigating between the signature graphics of the streaming platform. A must-wear collection giving fans the opportunity to infuse the love of their favorite shows and their favorite clothing brand with their personal style.

From the Small Screen to Real Life

As part of the collaboration, videos have been created that feature the crocodile in a world that mixes the Lacoste universe with the codes of the various Netflix shows. Dressed in Lacoste x Netflix outfits, these fictitious characters go beyond the 'Netflix and chill' uniform; designed to be worn everywhere, these garments will be showcased at Lacoste stores around the world.

The Lacoste x Netflix Collection is available in select Lacoste stores, Lacoste.comor Netflix.shop.