  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:39:44 2023-04-11 am EDT
343.85 USD   +1.43%
09:18aNetflix : and Lacoste Partner for a Must-Wear Collaboration →
PU
07:43aNETFLIX COM INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07:32aNetflix to Launch 'Stranger Things' Animated Series
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Netflix : and Lacoste Partner for a Must-Wear Collaboration →

04/11/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Fashion and entertainment can ignite culture and drive fandom - so there's something powerful about a notable fashion brand and a beloved entertainment company coming together to connect fans in a whole new way.

Today, we are excited to announce that Netflix and Lacoste are creatively coming together to release a new collection celebrating some of the extraordinary universes of our most beloved shows including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow and Bone andElite.

Starting 12 April, the iconic Lacoste clothing - whether polos, sweatshirts, tracksuits and more - have been reimagined from the Upside Down to Las Encinas high school with the Lacoste crocodile dawning the costumes from these fan-favorite Netflix shows.

A Collection for All

Connecting cultures to culture. Netflix has given another brand carte blanche to work with the codes of some of its most renowned shows. Chosen for the values they convey and the diversity of their audiences, the eight shows are Stranger Things, Bridgerton,Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow and Boneand Elite. This collection will delight adventure lovers, romance fans, teen show enthusiasts and fiction aficionados.

"We think products can be a powerful medium for storytelling and partnering with Lacoste presents a unique opportunity to blend the worlds of fashion and entertainment," said Josh Simon, VP, Consumer Products, Netflix. "This collection is a compelling and creative way for fans to express their love for our stories and characters."

"We are delighted with this collaboration which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references of creativity and innovation, both with an unparalleled power to bring together communities from all walks of life. The collection born from our collaboration is the embodiment of this powerful encounter, of our respective codes, influences and know-how" says Catherine Spindler, Lacoste Deputy CEO.

A Collection of Icons

The iconic, genderless clothing of Lacoste has been revisited according to the universe of the eight shows. Polos, caps, sweatshirts and tracksuits are part of this new wardrobe, halfway between sports and fashion. For the occasion, the crocodile has donned the costumes of the Netflix characters and is embroidered or flocked on all the pieces in the range. For Stranger Things, his face changes into that of the terrifying Demogorgon. In a nod to Queen Charlotte from Shondaland's Bridgerton, he wears an oversized wig. Other pieces are adorned with an all-over toile de Jouy-like print, with the disguised crocodiles navigating between the signature graphics of the streaming platform. A must-wear collection giving fans the opportunity to infuse the love of their favorite shows and their favorite clothing brand with their personal style.

From the Small Screen to Real Life

As part of the collaboration, videos have been created that feature the crocodile in a world that mixes the Lacoste universe with the codes of the various Netflix shows. Dressed in Lacoste x Netflix outfits, these fictitious characters go beyond the 'Netflix and chill' uniform; designed to be worn everywhere, these garments will be showcased at Lacoste stores around the world.

The Lacoste x Netflix Collection is available in select Lacoste stores, Lacoste.comor Netflix.shop.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 303 M - -
Net income 2023 5 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,61x
EV / Sales 2024 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 338,99 $
Average target price 357,49 $
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.14.96%150 968
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.39%465 045
PROSUS N.V.9.11%96 937
AIRBNB, INC.31.70%71 088
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.35%63 920
NASPERS LIMITED15.12%35 680
