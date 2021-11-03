Netflix and UNWTO Explore How Local Stories Drive Greater Connections to Other Cultures →

Pictured above from left to right: Naomy Gmyrek (DISAL Consulting), Sohni Kaur (Netflix) and Sandra Carvão (UNWTO) discuss the Netflix-UNWTO partnership and report in a panel moderated by Spanish Journalist Marta Fernández at the Iberseries Platino Industria forum in Madrid (Oct 2021).

Finding the best storytellers from around the world and bringing compelling films and series to audiences in over 190 countries is at the heart of our business. It's been amazing to see the profound ways in which communities across the globe have connected with each other through stories, from Japanese anime fans in Germany to the huge success of Turkish dramas in Latin America, or the global phenomenon of shows like La Casa de Papel or, most recently, Squid Game.

We wanted to explore how local content that is distributed widely impacts how communities and individuals perceive and connect with other cultures. That's why we partnered with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on a report that looks at the role of film and series as drivers for tourism and greater connections to other cultures.

The report offers insights for governments and local tourism ministries on the impact local stories have on boosting tourism. It also shows that watching local stories can lead to a greater interest in another country's culture, heritage, music, cuisine, language and people.

If you're interested in learning more, you can download the full report: Cultural Affinity and Screen Tourism - The Case of Internet Entertainment Services .