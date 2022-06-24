Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:09 2022-06-24 pm EDT
189.83 USD   +4.47%
12:56pNETFLIX : announces the start of production of El Conde, the new movie by Pablo Larraín →
PU
11:20aFactbox-U.S. companies offering abortion travel benefits
RE
08:08aSamsung Electronics Debuts 'Stranger Things' Inspired Short Film With Galaxy S22 Ultra
AQ
Netflix : announces the start of production of El Conde, the new movie by Pablo Larraín →

06/24/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castroand Paula Luchsinger will star in El Conde, a dark comedy with a historical angle, which will be produced by Fabula.

Santiago, June 24th 2022- Netflix today announced the start of production of El Conde, a Chilean movie directed by Pablo Larraín, who also shares screenplay credits with regular partner Guillermo Calderón, with whom he has already worked on The Club and Neruda, and which will be produced by Juan de Dios Larraín.

The story revolves around Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all, due to ailments brought about by his dishonor and family conflicts.

Playing the leads, Jaime Vadell (Tres tristes tigres, No) and Gloria Münchmeyer (La luna en el espejo, 42 días en la oscuridad) will play the central couple in this historical black comedy, in addition to actors Alfredo Castro (Tony Manero, Tengo Miedo Torero) and Paula Luchsinger (Ema, La Jauría).

Speaking about this new project, Pablo Larraín stated "We are very happy because Netflix is a place where directors whom I greatly admire have made really valuable movies.Using dark comedy we want to observe, understand and analyze the events that have occurred in Chile and the world in the last 50 years. We have total confidence that we'll do a good job and it will undoubtedly be an adventure: a demanding shoot, but very inspiring and meaningful."

Francisco Ramos, Netflix's Vice President of Content for Latin America said: "Finally we can work with Pablo Larraín as director. Participating in his next movie is truly an honor for us and will undoubtedly bring huge satisfaction to our Members in Chile and around the world. Pablo is one of the most interesting and significant voices in Latin American cinema in the last 20 years; his view on Chile and Latin America are essential to understanding our continent. I have no doubt that El Conde will continue on the path Pablo has blazed with No and Neruda. Continuing to put our faith in Fabula is vital to our growth process in a country as rich and diverse as Chile."

El Conde will be available exclusively on Netflix in 2023.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 16:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
12:56pNETFLIX : announces the start of production of El Conde, the new movie by Pablo Larraín &r..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 389 M - -
Net income 2022 4 942 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 80 729 M 80 729 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 181,71 $
Average target price 299,25 $
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-69.84%79 476
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.91%456 084
PROSUS N.V.-30.98%159 927
AIRBNB, INC.-42.51%63 347
NASPERS LIMITED-25.21%44 337
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-46.65%42 219